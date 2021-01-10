Watch the Stars of Batwoman Season 2 Describe the New Season in One Word

The second season of Batwoman will represent a soft reboot for the series, a beginning of a rebuilding effort after the first star, Ruby Rose, left the show. With Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman, the show is geared up to begin anew. But what’s it going to be like?

In a cute new video from the CW, the stars of the show describe what it’s going to be like in one word. Well, mostly. A couple of ‘em use two. It’s the effort that counts, people. The video doesn’t provide a whole lot of concrete info about the upcoming season, but it’s rich in vibes.

The time until we’re going to see what this new version of Batwoman is like grows closer. The premiere is set for January 18, and will feature Javicia Leslie’s new Batwoman, with an entirely different ethos and set of motivations than Kate Kane. I look forward to seeing how it goes.