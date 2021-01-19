Updates From Marvel’s Eternals, DC’s Peacemaker, and More

Lloyd Kaufman is full of praise for the upcoming remake of The Toxic Avenger. The new Batwoman faces a familiar foe in new footage from season two. Ian McShane hopes to get started on John Wick 4 this year. Plus, new looks at Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Luca, and what’s to come on Nancy Drew. Spoilers get!

The Toxic Avenger

In conversation with Dread Central, original director Lloyd Kaufman praised Macon Blair’s script for the upcoming Toxic Avenger remake as “better than the original.”

Macon Blair knows Troma better than I do. He’s seen everything. He’s seen the cartoon, he’s seen the Halloween special, he’s seen everything. And he loves our movies like Troma’s War and Terror Firmer. I’ve read the script and it’s better than the original and I leave it to him. If I’m called upon, I’d be happy to jump in. I learned on the musical to leave the creative to the creative. I learned to let them ask so if they want me, I’m there. If they let Macon Blair direct it, I think it will be terrific. He knows the Troma sense of humour, the combination of slapstick and satire with the environmental theme.

Eternals



A t-shirt tag has our best look at each of Marvel’s Eternals in full costume yet.

New leaked 'Eternals' promo art reveals a new look at the costumed family. This gives also gives us a first look at the Thena's costume. ⠀ Credits: @ETERNALSnews #Eternals #Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/m8bGBLNqN2 — The Geeky Nerdian (@thegeekynerdian) January 18, 2021

John Wick 4

John Wick 4 (hopefully) begins filming later this year, according to Ian McShane.

Keanu [Reeves] and I exchanged New Year’s greetings and said, ‘Hope to see you this year.’ I know the script is being written and they’re hoping to do it this year. I know they announced they were gonna do [John Wick 4] and [John Wick 5] together, but who knows. The studios announce all sorts of things. No doubt, at some point this year, we’re gonna do John Wick 4.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Empire Magazine has a new image of McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Logan Kim as they appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Photo: Sony

Luca

Empire also has our first look at Pixar’s Luca, its upcoming Italian-Riviera-set adventure about sea creatures who pass for human children on dry land.

Photo: Disney

Star Trek: Discovery

A new Instagram post in the style of a personal log teases Saru’s return to Kaminar in the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Peacemaker



James Gunn also boasted on Instagram he wrote the “whole first season” of Peacemaker in just “eight weeks” during quarantine.

5 months ago, while quarantining, I was almost done editing #TheSuicideSquad & had just turned in a draft of #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 & was awaiting notes. Normally I would try & take a break during this time & go on vacation. But with Covid that wasn’t happening. So, having nothing else to do, I started writing a TV series, #Peacemaker, mostly for fun, as I didn’t believe it was ever going to happen. I wrote a whole first season in 8 weeks. And now, here I am in my trailer, on the first day of shooting. Life is surreal. Let’s go (& go safely!)

Nancy Drew

The cast of Nancy Drew discuss season two in a new featurette.

Batwoman

Finally, the new Batwoman takes on the original Batwoman’s arch-nemesis in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Prior Criminal History.”

