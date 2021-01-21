Updates From Halloween Kills, Thor: Love and Thunder, and More

Get a new look at Chris Rock’s strange new Saw spinoff. Colin Trevorrow teases Camp Cretaceous’ connections to the wider Jurassic Park story. Superman & Lois is flying in with a bumper premier. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew. Spoilers!

Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth confirmed Thor: Love and Thunder begins filming this week in a new Instagram post.

Halloween Kills

Empire Magazine has a new photo from Halloween Kills, which David Gordon Green describes in the article as a film “about community fear, paranoia, misinformation and crowd panic. This movie is a great popcorn genre movie and not really any kind of statement, but it’s strange how things line up. It couldn’t be a more interesting time to release a movie like this.”

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Empire also has a new photo of Chris Rock investigating a crime scene in the Seven-influenced Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Sky Sharks

Nazi zombies ride flying sharks in the latest trailer for Sky Sharks, starring Tony Todd as the President of the United States.

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois will enjoy a 90-minute premiere episode Tuesday, February 23, followed by a behind-the-scenes special titled Legacy of Hope.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face-to-face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Immediately following the series premiere of SUPERMAN & LOIS, The CW takes fan behind the scenes with the brand new special SUPERMAN & LOIS: LEGACY OF HOPE, with sneak peeks and interviews from the cast of the new series, plus special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel.

The Flash

Consequently, the season premiere of The Flash has been pushed back one week and will now air on March 3.

The Boys

Following a two-week quarantine, Erin Moriarty revealed she’s is back in Toronto to film the third season of The Boys.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Colin Trevorrow stated events in the second and third season of Camp Cretaceous will “inform some things” in Jurassic World: Dominion.

It’s important to me, out of respect for the writers who are continuing to expand and create, to recognise [Camp Cretaceous] as clearly its own story and its own show. But this season — and if we’re granted further opportunities to tell the story that we have [in season 3] — will keep weaving in to the larger story and really inform some things, even in Dominion that will connect to discoveries made that I’m really excited about.

Batwoman

Rachel Skarsten discusses Alice’s “even more unhinged” season two trajectory in a new featurette.

Riverdale

Archie goes nutzoid in the trailer for “The Preppy Murders” — next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Nancy Drew

Finally, “something terrible is coming” for the cast of Nancy Drew in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Reunion of Lost Souls.”

