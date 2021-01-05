Thomas Kinkade’s Studio Is Painting The Mandalorian Now, Seriously

I really hope Grogu likes rustic cottages. Thomas Kinkade Studios now has a series of paintings paying tribute to The Mandalorian, with what might be one of the creepiest versions of Baby Yoda we’ve seen yet.

A collection of Thomas Kinkade Studios paintings from artist Monte Moore recently made the rounds on social media because the subject is none other than Din Djarin and his infant-sized companion. The Mandalorian Collection, currently sitting at four paintings and counting, features key moments from the first season of The Mandalorian, including Mando’s fight with the Mudhorn and that time Grogu relaxed by a stream. Because it wouldn’t be a Kinkade without a babbling brook of some kind.

Also GAH THAT FACE.

Weeeeeeelcome. (Image: Thomas Kinkade Studios)

This is the latest in a series of licensed Star Wars paintings from the late artist’s studio. Sadly, none of them feature Stormtroopers invading a quaint countryside. But what is interesting about The Mandalorian Collection is it’s the first in the studio’s history to “include the artist’s signature,” meaning Moore is actually being credited on the work itself.

This is actually a pretty big deal. For the longest time, the many artists who’ve worked for Thomas Kinkade Studios have been treated as this mass conglomerate representing the late artist’s look and style. It’s one piece of a pretty problematic puzzle, as the studio is notorious for some questionable practices. These include over-saturating the market with Kinkade franchises, high-pressure sales tactics, and allegedly selling fake originals after Kinkade’s death in 2012. Letting the studio’s artists finally put a name to their work, instead of just being part of the Kinkade machine, is a step forward. If only the art wasn’t, umm, still Thomas Kinkade stuff.

The Mandalorian Collection’s prices ranging from $US60 ($78) for a metal print to almost $US5,000 ($6,471) for a “limited-edition canvas.”