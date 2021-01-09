This Video Goes Behind-the-Scenes on Star Trek: Discovery’s Climactic Season 3 Finale

That was a big one, wasn’t it?

Now that the third season of Star Trek: Discovery is over, there are some big transformations to think about. In a new behind-the-scenes video, executive producers Michelle Paradise and Olatunde Osunsanmi along with some of the show’s stars reflect on what’s happened, how it means, and how it came to be.

What does it mean to recover from a horrible, earth-rending event? How do people come together and find a future together? These are the questions this season of Star Trek: Discovery wanted to ask, and much of this featurette is focused on the way the finale tries to answer those questions. It also has a lot of Doug Jones, which is always a good thing.

Star Trek: Discovery Earned Its Sound and Fury This Time Star Trek: Discovery is three seasons in now, and we have a sense of the sort of big stakes and dramatic action it likes to hang its endgame scenarios on. So far, they’ve been an uneven affair, leaning heavily on big, explosive action, gambling on big shocks at the expense... Read more

You can watch all of Star Trek: Discovery season 3 now on CBS All Access.