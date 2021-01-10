The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This Video Explains the Story Behind Every Lightsaber Luke Skywalker Ever Wielded

Julie Muncy

Published 2 hours ago: January 11, 2021 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:disney
io9lightsaberslucasfilmluke skywalkermark hamillstar wars
This Video Explains the Story Behind Every Lightsaber Luke Skywalker Ever Wielded
Luke with his classic blue. (Image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

In the movies, Luke Skywalker has only ever had the two lightsabers. In other canon materials, it’s a bit more complicated. Star Wars Explained can, uh, explain.

In a new video done in collaboration with Mr Sunday Movies, Alex from Star Wars Explained look into Luke’s laser sword past, which is more complicated than I thought. And a lot more fan service-y. Which seems about right on the money for the new Star Wars canon, for better or worse.

Alex does a great job explaining Star Wars material in a way that’s fun to listen to, and this is an intriguing little topic. It’s enjoyable to learn a li’l lore on a Sunday, if you ask me. This also reminds me how much I love gold lightsabers and wish there were more of them. More diverse lightsaber colours for everyone. (I’ll take pink.)

Luke Skywalker, a living legend. (Screenshot: Lucasfilm)

The Weapon of a Jedi Knight

Despite the fact that we live in a world with more Star Wars than ever, and even more to come, there is still power in the image of a Jedi. A flowing, hooded cloak, the snap-hiss and surreal glow as their lightsaber pierces our field of view — in spite...

Read more

For more lore, check out the Star Wars Explained channel. It’s good stuff.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.