This is What Google’s ‘I’m Feeling Lucky Button’ Actually Does

It’s come to my attention that not everyone know what Google’s ‘Im Feeling Lucky’ button actually does. And that’s okay, here’s the answer.

Are you feeling lucky, punk?

The I’m feeling Lucky button is one of the oldest Google Features. Hitting it when Googling something will take you directly to what Google deems to be the most relevant page.

In other words, it bypasses the list of results that a regular Google search presents you with.

For example, typing ‘Gizmodo’ into Google will give you a list of different results, including specific articles that have published on site. This is what that looks like at the time of writing:

However, if you typed ‘Gizmodo’ and hit ‘I’m feeling lucky’ instead, it will take you directly to the front page of Gizmodo.

While this search in particular is pretty straight forward, that’s not always the case. Depending on what you are Googling, the top result could be a gamble, hence the name of the button.

It was removed once

Back is 2010 Google actually got rid of the ‘I’m Feeling Lucky’ button.

This was because it replaced it with Google Instant. This feature basically starts showing search results once user started typing into the search bar.

But users began noticing it was return of I’m Feeling Lucky, and it still works. However, it does have a cute little Easter Egg now.

If you hit the button without actually typing anything into the search bar it takes you straight to Google Doodles.

Now only one question remains: are you feeling lucky?