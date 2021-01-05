This Basketball-Football Mash-Up Is the Table Sport I Didn’t Realise I Needed in My Life

Hasbro is hoping to supplant billiards, air hockey, and even beer pong as the most popular tabletop drunken pastime by combining foosball with basketball to create a new frankensport called foosketball.

Unlike foosball, which features a large table and two complete teams of miniature soccer players mounted on spinning rods, foosketball is a one-on-one challenge with just two opposing players on a tiny basketball court with a hoop on either side. The goal isn’t to kick the ball into the opposing team’s net, but to instead toss balls through their hoop in the same way a basketball player does.

Image: Hasbro

To facilitate this unique gameplay, each end of the spinning rods controlling a player rotates independently. With the proper coordination, this allows competitors to move their miniature NBA stars from side to side, pick balls up off the ground, and then shoot them through the air in hopes of being the first to score five points.

Although every shot is made from outside the three-point line, scoring is determined by which ball each player sinks. The orange balls are each worth one point, while the golden ball is worth two points, but there’s nothing to say you can’t make up your own rules. Make that golden ball worth a million points and then officially announce your retirement from foosketball after you drain it. Who can possibly challenge your legacy?

Image: Hasbro

Foosketball is officially available for order via Amazon, although it seems to be selling out incredibly fast.