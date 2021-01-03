These New Uncharted Pictures Confirm That This Movie Is Still Actually Happening

I know, I know: the film’s got a star, a director, a picture of the star in costume, the whole shebang. But I still can’t quite believe that, after years of development hell, the Uncharted movie is actually happening.
Recently, a new set of promotional pictures show stills from the in-production film, foreshadowing a treasure-hunting adventure that looks to borrow a lot of its visual vibe from the video game it’s based on. Which isn’t surprising, I suppose, but it’s the most extensive look we’ve gotten so far of the film and it’s a pleasure to see it fit the aesthetic so well.
A new year. A new adventure awaits. #UnchartedMovie pic.twitter.com/iHiKm6OWpy
— Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 1, 2021
It’s classic adventurer stuff: ancient artifacts that turn into keys, a map, and cobweb-covered statues. That map seems to converge on Africa, which might suggest the ultimate destination of our heroes in this version of the story. Or I might just not understand old maps. Either way, the movie will star Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake and Sully, respectively.
The film is currently in production, after a whole lot of pain, and is set to release July 16, 2021. Which is a date that might actually be doable. We’ll, uh, see how that vaccine rollout goes.
