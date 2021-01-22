There’s a Cheap LG OLED TV Sale on at Myer Right Now

If you’ve been holding out for a decent TV, Myer’s latest stocktake sale is where it’s at. LG’s killer OLED TVs are on sale for the next few days – here’s what you need to know to get your hands on one.

What TVs are on sale?

Myer is slinging discounts on LG’s OLED BX, CX and GX ranges. The TVs are available in either 55 or 65-inch sizes and the sale offers between $500-800 off, which is very decent. It’s likely Myer is trying to clear out some of its older models before the new LG’s new 2021 range of TVs arrive.

This is what’s on offer:

The sale is running from now until the 27th of January. Being a stocktake sale numbers will be limited – so get in quick. Click and collect in-store is free on these items but you can also pay $75 for standard home delivery, as per Myer’s website.

What’s so great about these TVs?

OLED TVs are self-lit panels and are widely recognised as creating some of the best quality pictures on the market. LG has always been big on OLED TVs and has spent time refining the technology over the years.

There are small differences between the BX, CX and GX ranges noted above. The BX is a more budget-friendly option in the OLED range. It has many of the features of the CX but uses a lower model processor which gives it slightly lesser AI upscaling. But its still a very good OLED option at a friendlier price.

Between the CX and BX you’re looking at mainly design changes. The GX offers a very thin gallery design that is made for wall mounting and also allows hands-free voice control.

The CX, while middle in the pack in terms of price, still has some of the best features. You can read why it’s a very good TV option in our review but if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on this one now is the time.

You can compare all the specs of these TVs with LG’s handy comparison tool. But all of them make for a great TV so get in on this sale while it lasts!