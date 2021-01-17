The CW’s Batwoman/Superman & Lois Crossover Scrapped Over Coronavirus Concerns

Doug Liman says it’s up to the stars if an Edge of Tomorrow sequel happens. Patrick Dempsey will be back for Enchanted 2. Swamp Thing won’t get a second chance on the CW, but its stars could on another of the network’s DC shows. Plus, even more Avatar sequel concept art, and what’s next for Charmed. Spoilers get!

Edge of Tomorrow 2

In conversation with Collider, Doug Liman stated its ultimately up to Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt whether Edge of Tomorrow 2 gets made.

It’s one of these things where if Tom, Emily and I were to say, ‘we’re ready to pull the trigger on this script,’ it’s Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the film gets made. That’s pretty much how Hollywood works. The stars are the gatekeepers. If you can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the movie, it’s going to happen.

Disenchanted

Patrick Dempsey confirmed he’ll appear in the upcoming Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, on a recent episode of Good Morning America.

I just got this script for the second movie, and then I’m starting to go through and get notes together.

Untitled Supernatural Action-Adventure

Deadline reports Sony Pictures has acquired an untitled action spec script from David Guggenheim (Safe House, The Christmas Chronicles) described as a “supernatural action-adventure” with “franchise potential” and a female lead. Simon Kinberg is attached to produce.

Scream

The next film in the Scream franchise is only 364 days away, according to a new motion poster.

Avatar 2

Producer Jon Landau shared new concept art from Avatar 2 on Instagram.

The Vigil

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for The Vigil.

Batwoman/Superman & Lois

According to Caroline Dries, this year’s planned crossover between Batwoman and Superman & Lois has been cancelled amidst ongoing covid-19 concerns.

We’re not really able to cross over because physically, we can’t cross crews due to the fear of exposure to COVID. So if Supergirl weren’t ending this year, I would say there would be more of a possibility. But I’m afraid that at least this year, we’re not going to be able to tap into that dynamic.

Legends of Tomorrow/Swamp Thing

In conversation with Deadline, Mark Pedowitz stated its “unlikely” Swamp Thing will return for a second season at the CW, but the character could potentially stick around on the network via boarding the Waverider as a series regular on Legends of Tomorrow.

It’d be interesting to have Swamp Thing on Legends of Tomorrow, that would be a fun way to do it, but I’m not sure that would happen.

Charmed

Finally, Spoiler TV has photos from “Someone’s Going to Die,” the ominously-titled second episode of Charmed’s third season. Click through for more.

