The Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plans in Australia

The entire Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now on pre-order in Australia. You can get them on plans from Telstra, Vodafone, Optus and Woolworths Mobile but there are a LOT to wade through, so here’s our pick of the best ones.

If you want to browse more Samsung Galaxy S21 plans across the entire range, we got you covered. There’s a full list of the plans from Telstra, Optus, Woolworths Mobile and Vodafone here.

We’ve broken this done by device so there are separate sections for the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra.

Every pre-order across all the telcos also comes with a set of free Galaxy Buds Live or, for those who order the S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S21 plans

The cheapest S21 plan is from Woolworths Mobile. It’s the $55.44/month plan combined with a 128GB device on a 36-month contract. It comes with 18GB data.

If you would prefer either Optus, Woolworths Mobile or Telstra, their cheapest plans are for the same model and can be found here:

Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plan

The absolute cheapest S21+ plan from big Aussie telcos again belongs to Woolworths Mobile. It has the 128GB model for $66.44 a month. This is on a 36-month and comes with 50GB data .

If you would prefer either Optus, Woolworths Mobile or Telstra, their cheapest plans are for the same model and can be found here:

Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plan

The S21 Ultra plan also belongs to Woolworths Mobile. It has the 128GB GB model for $72.44 per month. This still gets you the 50GB of data and is on a 36-month plan.

If you would prefer either Optus, Woolworths Mobile or Telstra, their cheapest plans are for the same model and can be found here:

Best Value plans

When it comes to best value, things are a little more subjective. In this case, I consider a good balance of price, storage, data inclusions and contract length to be the best measure of value.

But different things matter to different people. Maybe you don’t care about committing to a 36-month contract (personally, I’m not a fan of that length). Or perhaps you don’t need more than 128GB storage.

Or maybe you care the most about coverage, in which case you’d want to check out more Telstra options (though Woolworths Mobile is on the Telstra network).

Otherwise, these are my top picks for best value plans.

Best Value Samsung Galaxy S21 plan

If you’re after a decent chunk of storage and data but still want to keep your monthly to under $100 a month, my pick is the 256GB S20 on Vodafone’s Lite+ plan.

This comes with 60GB data for just $96.20 a month and is on just a 24-month contract. For comparison, Optus offers the same data inclusions for this exact model for $105/month.

If you want to go even cheaper and don’t need that much data, Woolworths Mobile has this model at $85.16/month which comes with 35GB data and is powered by the Telstra network. So it’s a pretty good deal.

Really DGAF about data? Try the 18GB/month Woolworths mobile plan instead.

Best Value Samsung Gaklaxy S21+

If you want a good combo between decent data and storage my pick is the 256GB S20+ on Vodafone’s Lite+ plan again.

This comes with 60GB data for just $105 a month and is on just a 24-month contract.

If you want to go even cheaper and don’t need that much data, Woolworths Mobile has this model at $76.44/month which comes with 35GB data and is powered by the Telstra network. Plus there’s always the 18GB option:

Best Value Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

This time we’re mixing things up a bit by opting for the 512GB model of the S21 Ultra on the Vodafone 60GB Lite+ plan.

The reason for this is that the 256GB model is $121.40 a month on a 24-month contract. However, the 512GB model is only $8.14/month more for double the storage capacity. This comes to a total of $129.54 a month.

And once again if you want to get things a little cheaper, Woolworths knocks around $10/month off that price for the same model on its 35GB/month plan. It comes in at $199.66/month.