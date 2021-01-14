The ASUS Latte Doesn’t Actually Make Coffee, Sorry

Overnight ASUS announced the brand new ZenBeam Latte. But despite the name, it won’t make you a double shot anytime soon.

The ZenBeam Latte is actually a baby movie projector specifically designed for mobile. It displays at 720p with 300 lumens, which is pretty darn bright for such a smol boi.

It also contains a 10W Harman Kardon-tuned speaker and it fits into the palm of your hand.

What the Asus ZenBeam Latte actually is

The ASUS Latte was created with portability in mind. It’s wireless and can be carried around easily and projected onto any flat blank surface. The battery is 6,000mAH and is said to last up to three hours on ECO mode. But we’d need to try it ourselves to confirm.

If you just want to listen to music or podcasts, that’s option to. Apparently that will get you roughly 12 hours of battery life.

According to ASUS, the Latte it only needs a one meter of distance from a wall in order to throw a 40-inch diagonal picture. It can offer 80-inches at two metres and 120-inches (the maximum) at three metres.

In terms of content, the ZenBeam Latte runs on the Aptoide TV media platform, which isn’t exactly optimised for Australia right now.

It basically creates a streaming ecosytem for thousands of apps, including Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

Alternatively, it has HDMI functionality and wireless mirroring if you want to connect it to external devices like a laptop.

From there, the Latte can be controlled by its accompanying remote and the controls on the projector itself.

So why is it called the Latte? ASUS apparently took inspiration from a regular takeaway coffee cup. Cute, right?

ASUS has said that the Latte L1 is hitting the US in the second quarter of 2020. There’s no word on pricing yet or whether it will ever his Australia. Gizmodo has reached out to ASUS locally for clarification.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the best, weirdest and coolest tech from CES 2021.