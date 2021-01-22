The 2021 Movie Calendar Has Already Begun to Crumble

The year isn’t even a month old and Hollywood has already begun to delay many of its 2021 releases.

Hot on the heels of the White House changing over, a new covid-19 plan put into motion, and talk of a return to some kind of normalcy in the fall, several studios just delayed many of the spring and summer releases to later in the year. And, surely, more are on the way.

Here are the biggest ones as of January 21.

The James Bond film No Time to Die is moving from April to October 8.

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho has moved from April 23 to October 22.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife moves from June to November 11.

The Uncharted movie goes from July to February 11, 2022.

Other movies like Peter Rabbit 2 and Cinderella are also moving, from early in the year till summer.

And this is just the beginning. Though it hasn’t happened yet, there’s a very good chance movies like A Quiet Place Part II, F9 and Black Widow will soon follow suit. We’ll let you know when that happens.

All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Films to Look Forward to in 2021 You are not experiencing déjà vu. A huge percentage of films from our 2020 movie preview are once again here on our 2021 preview. But the good news is, there’s still a lot of great stuff to look forward to. Read more

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @ io9dotcom

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.