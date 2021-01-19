Telstra is Flogging Free Beats Flex With Any iPhone Purchase

If you’re in the market for any iPhone 12 or iPhone SE, you’re in luck. Telstra is giving away a free pair of Beats Flex earbuds with all of its iPhone plans right now.

This Telstra deal is available until March 1, so if you were considering upgrading to a new iPhone 12 or SE anyway, it’s a pretty good deal.

If you’re not entirely across the Beats Flex, they’re Beats entry-level earbuds and you can read our review of them here.

As for the iPhone 12 devices of 2o2o, here are all the plans and a reminder on the specs.

iPhone 12 Specs

The regular iPhone 12 which comes with 5G and has upgraded from an LCD to OLED display this year.

On the camera front it has a new dual-camera 12MP wide set up and 12MP ultra-wide setup with 120-degree field of view. It also has a new 7-element lens which, amongst other things, Apple says improves its lowlight performance.

A14 Bionic chip CPU

6.1-inch OLED display

64GB/128GB/256GB storage (no word on the RAM as Apple doesn’t disclose this)

5G connectivity

Dual rear camera: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture) and 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front facing camera.

Up to 17 hours video playback with Qi and new MagSafe wireless charging (Apple doesn’t disclose battery mAH)

146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 162g

IP68 water resistance

Black, white, project red, blue, and green colour options

You can read our review here.

Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini has almost exactly the same specs and inclusions as the regular iPhone 12, but in a smaller package. It’s battery is also slightly smaller, offering two less hours of video playback.

Here are the key specs:

A14 Bionic chip CPU

5.4-inch OLED display

64GB/128GB/256GB storage (no word on the RAM as Apple doesn’t disclose this)

5G connectivity

Dual rear camera: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture) and 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front facing camera.

Up to 15 hours video playback with Qi and new MagSafe wireless charging (Apple doesn’t disclose battery mAH)

131.5 mm x 64.2 mm x 7.4 mm, 133g

IP68 water resistance

You can read our review here.

iPhone 12 Pro

Besides being larger, the real difference you’ll see in the iPhone 12 Pro devices are in the triple-rear camera systems. The Pro has 2.5x optical zoom this time around, with the Pro Max upping it to 4x optical zoom.

Apple is claiming that the iPhone 12 Pro camera features has 87 per cent better low light performance than the previous generation. There is also a slight difference in the telephoto lenses in both phones.

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have LiDAR support and a new ProRAW image format. The latter won’t roll out until later in the year but it combines RAW photo format with multi-frame image processing through computational photography

This basically means that the layers of photo data are held separately from one another. ProRAW then allows you to have control over and edit this separate elements (such as tone mapping and dynamic range) natively in the iPhone camera app.

And when it comes to video, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max can now record in HDR and supports Dolby Vision. These phones will be able to shoot in 4K at 60 fps, which is a first.

Here’s the key specs for the iPhone 12 Pro:

A14 Bionic chip CPU

6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display

128/256/512 GB storage (no word on RAM as Apple doesn’t disclose this)

5G connectivity

Triple rear cameras – 12MP ultra wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture), 12MP wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) and 12MP telephoto (Æ’/2.0). 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front-facing camera

HDR 4K video recording

Face ID

Up to 17 hours video playback with Qi and new MagSafe wireless charging (Apple doesn’t disclosed the battery size)

146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 187 grams

You can read our review here.

Pro Max

See above for a quick breakdown of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

Here are the specs for the top-of-the-range device:

A14 Bionic chip CPU

6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display

128/256/512 GB storage (no word on RAM as Apple doesn’t disclose this)

5G connectivity

Triple rear cameras – 12MP ultra wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture), 12MP wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) and 12MP telephoto (Æ’/2.2). 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front-facing camera

4K and HDR video recording

Up to 20 hours video playback with Qi and new MagSafe wireless charging (Apple doesn’t disclosed the battery size)

160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.4 mm, 226 grams

You can read our review here.

SE

The 2020 iPhone SE brings the beloved device into a more modern setting.

Its materials have been upgraded to aluminium and glass and nestled beneath the surface you’ll find a Touch ID button.

At the rear there’s a 12MP camera, which we saw in the iPhone XR, but it’s still been upgraded.

Other fun camera extras include Smart HDR, which offers optical image stabilisation, the ability to present clearer faces and subject recognition. Sadly there’s no night mode, but it does apparently have decent low light capabilities.

In terms of video, the rear camera can record 4K at 30 fps and contains cinematic stabilisation.

The 7MP selfie camera has also gotten a boost with the inclusion of monocular depth estimation, which allows for the portrait mode bokeh effect everyone loves.

The addition of Qi wireless charging, as well as 18W fast-charging when plugged in, also makes this feel a little closer to a flagship phone without having to shell out quite as much as usual for the Apple branding.

Here are the key specs:

Display: 4.7 inches (1334 x 750)

CPU: A13 Bionic Chip

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge

Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8)

Front camera: 7MP (f/2.2)

Video recording: 4K video up to 60 fps

Size: 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

Weight: 148g

You can read our review here.