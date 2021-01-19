Steve Jobs Statue Proposed For Trump’s ‘Garden of American Heroes’

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has been selected for inclusion in something the Trump regime is calling the “Garden of American Heroes,” according to an announcement from the White House. The garden will feature statues of Americans who have contributed to history in some significant way. And while Jobs seems like an appropriate choice, it’s not clear this garden will actually become a reality anytime soon.

The garden was first proposed by President Trump over the summer when activists tore down and defaced a number of statues during the uprisings that started after the murder of George Floyd. Trump defended the statues, especially the most racist figures, and floated the idea of creating a garden with statues of people he wanted to see celebrated.

Trump finally got around to releasing an executive order over the holiday weekend, ordering the Secretary of the Interior to choose a site and find money for the garden of statues. That last part may be the most difficult hurdle, given the fact that Congress hasn’t allocated any funds for this project.

Jobs made the list, but there are plenty of other people who may pop up in statue form if this idea takes root, including the Wright brothers, Neil Armstrong, and Thomas Edison.

Names from the world of science and technology that you might recognise from the White House’s list include:

Luis Walter Alvarez

Neil Armstrong

Alexander Graham Bell

Norman Borlaug

George Washington Carver

Albert Einstein

Benjamin Franklin

John Glenn

Johns Hopkins

Grace Hopper

Edwin Hubble

William Mayo

Samuel Morse

Walter Reed

Sally Ride

Jonas Salk

Alan Shepard

Nikola Tesla

Orville Wright

Wilbur Wright

Those are just some of the tech-oriented names, but there are plenty of politicians, musicians, and actors on the list. It’s not the first time that someone has proposed making a monument to Alexander Graham Bell. The famed sci-fi author Hugo Gernsback proposed making an enormous monument to the telephone inventor back in 1922. Gernsback also proposed making a monument to electricity. Both went nowhere.

All in all, it’s not a terrible selection of names, considering the source is the Trump regime. But again, there’s no guarantee this thing will ever get built within our lifetimes, if ever.

Will Congress allocate money for this garden of statues? Let’s just say it’s probably not the highest priority right now. The covid-19 pandemic is still raging and the U.S. death toll from coronavirus surpassed 400,000 overnight, according to NBC News.

There’s also that whole rise of fascism thing, a problem made very clear when President Trump incited a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, leaving five people dead. Congress is a little preoccupied right now.

