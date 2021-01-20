Waterproof Solar Power Banks Are Essential Hiking Gear, and This One Is 21% off Today

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who spends a lot of your free time heading out on long hikes, camping or exploring the great outdoors, you’ll know how important it is to have adequate charge on your smartphone or GPS. If you take a wrong turn and lose your way, or suffer a bad injury, not being able to figure out your current location and call for help is literally a life or death situation. When it comes to personal safety, having a reliable solar power bank on hand is essential.

If you head over to Amazon, you can grab a sturdy power bank for $69.99, down from $89. This thing is designed to last. Its durable design is both waterproof, dust proof, and shockproof.

This power bank is also solar powered, so if you want to get a charge going while you’re hiking, just clip it to the outside of your travel pack and let it do its thing.

READ MORE Upgrade Your Next Outdoor Adventure With This Hiking Tech

Depending on your smartphone of choice, the power bank’s 26,800mAh battery can provide 5-6 full charges for most iPhone and Samsung models. Recharging the battery back to full capacity via USB port takes roughly 10-13 hours. If you’re recharging it solely with sunlight, it usually takes 3-7 days (depending on the weather).

If you’re travelling or camping with a group, the power bank’s three USB ports allow for simultaneous charging. You’re also able to charge wireless with any qi-enabled technology. The power bank is also equipped with anti-overload protection measures, to avoid overcharging or short circuiting itself or the device being charged.

This solar power bank also comes with an in-built LED flashlight, making it a good back up option if your primary flashlight kicks the bucket. It even has an SOS and strobe mode, just in case of emergencies.