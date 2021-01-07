The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Service NSW's Mandatory COVID Check-In App Isn't Working

Cam Wilson

Cam Wilson

January 7, 2021
People trying to use the Service NSW mobile application are having problems logging in, leaving them unable to check in or out of venues or show their digital drivers license.

On Thursday afternoon, NSW residents took to social media to complain that they were having issues using the state government’s app.

The application is used for a variety of services including for checking into venues, contact tracing and for hosting their digital drivers license.

From January 1, it is compulsory for hospitality and hospitality venues to use the COVID Safe Check-in QR code scanner to register customer contact details.

According to the app’s preview in the Apple App Store, “The official Service NSW app, making it easier to access government services.”

But that’s not the experience people were having today. Users trying to access the app were served a prompt saying “a problem has occurred” and directing them to try again later.

Twitter user @riskireward claimed they were unable to provide their digital license to the police due to the outage.

“@ServiceNSW just been pulled over by police. Cant show them my licence coz your shitty app refuses to work….. you been hacked again?” they tweeted.

Technology commentator and broadcaster Trevor Long was also having difficulties using the app.

“The @ServiceNSW QR code system is down. People are unable to check into any venue, including those where the system is mandatory.  @JohnBarilaroMP
& @VictorDominello need to get this sorted and provide answers. It’s now a fundamental system to our economic operation,” he tweeted.

It’s not the first time that the NSW Government has had problems with its tech.

In March, Premier Gladys Berejiklian held a press conference regarding the closure of non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus. During the briefing the Premier referred people to the nsw.gov.au site, which then crashed.

NSW’s Department of Customer Service has been contacted for comment.

Cam Wilson is a reporter for Gizmodo. Prior to this, he worked as a reporter at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BuzzFeed.

Cam covers internet culture and tech in Australia.

He tweets at @cameronwilson and you can email him at [email protected]

