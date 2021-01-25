Sennheiser’s Momentum Headphones Are 50% off Today

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Do you need a new pair of headphones and love a bargain? Well, good news, because Amazon are running a sale on Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless Headphones, discounting them by an impressive 50% off their RRP – from $499, down to $249.50.

Released back in April of last year, Sennheiser’s Momentums are lightweight wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling and passive noise isolation. As far as in-ear headphones go, they’re one one of the best performing products on the market.

You can get 7 hours of playback from the earbuds, which can be extended to a total of 28 hours via the charging case. The earbuds offer touchpad controls and a range of customisable playback options that’re available via Sennheiser’s Smart Control app.

READ MORE Pre-Order the Samsung S21 Through Amazon and Get a Free Fire Stick and Galaxy Buds

Dropping almost $500 on any pair of earbuds can feel a bit daunting, but at half off, this is an offer you can’t refuse. However, this Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Headphones sale is available for today only. Once midnight rolls around tonight, it’s gone, so you’ll want to act quick.

If you’re not one for earbuds – or you like your earbuds to be wired – there’s a few other sales available for Sennheiser’s over-ear and in-ear headphones. While the discounts aren’t as impressive as the one for Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless Headphones, you can still save up to $220 on certain pairs.

READ MORE Sort Out Your Rat’s Nest of Cables With These USB Hubs

The Sennheiser headphones on sale include:

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.