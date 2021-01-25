Sennheiser’s Momentum Headphones Are 50% off Today

Do you need a new pair of headphones and love a bargain? Well, good news, because Amazon are running a sale on Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless Headphones, discounting them by an impressive 50% off their RRP – from $499, down to $249.50.
Released back in April of last year, Sennheiser’s Momentums are lightweight wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling and passive noise isolation. As far as in-ear headphones go, they’re one one of the best performing products on the market.
You can get 7 hours of playback from the earbuds, which can be extended to a total of 28 hours via the charging case. The earbuds offer touchpad controls and a range of customisable playback options that’re available via Sennheiser’s Smart Control app.
Dropping almost $500 on any pair of earbuds can feel a bit daunting, but at half off, this is an offer you can’t refuse. However, this Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Headphones sale is available for today only. Once midnight rolls around tonight, it’s gone, so you’ll want to act quick.
If you’re not one for earbuds – or you like your earbuds to be wired – there’s a few other sales available for Sennheiser’s over-ear and in-ear headphones. While the discounts aren’t as impressive as the one for Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless Headphones, you can still save up to $220 on certain pairs.
The Sennheiser headphones on sale include:
- Sennheiser PXC 550 II Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $329 (down from $549)
- Sennheiser 450BT Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $198 (down from $299)
- Sennheiser Momentum Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $479 (down from $599)
- Sennheiser RS 120 II Wireless Headphones – now $149 (down from $199)
- Sennheiser 350BT Wireless Headphones – now $137.30 (down from $199)
- Sennheiser CX 150 In-Ear Wireless Headphones – now $76.96 (down from $109)
- Sennheiser Sweat and Splash Resistant CX Sport Headphones – $105.32 (down from $199)
Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.