Samsung Galaxy S21: Australian Price, Specs and Release Date

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After months of rumours the Samsung S21 has finally been unveiled. Here’s everything you need to know about the three new phones, including the Australian prices and release date.

And if you’re interested in our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can read more here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 specs

Samsung began dipping its toes in the 5G waters at its S10 launch in 2019. Last year only two S20 variants had 4G. This time Samsung is going all in on next gen connectivity — every variant of the S21, S21+ and Samsung s21 Ultra will have 5G.

At the entry level we have the S21, which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants. Next up is the S21+, which has the same RAM and storage options.

Then there’s the big daddy Samsung S21 Ultra. You can either choose 12GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage, or ramp it up to 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. If you’re thinking those beefy specs are going to cost you, you’re right. But we’ll get to that.

It looks like Samsung has chosen not to return to the 1TB, like it offered with the specced out S10+. Just like last year, this makes sense. It was super pricey, and would have been even more so now that only 5G devices are available across the range.

Elsewhere under the hood the new 5nm processor is said to have a 20 per cent faster CPU, 35 per cent faster GPU and 2x faster AI processor than the Galaxy S20.

In terms of battery, both the S21+ and S21 Ultra are larger than last year. However, the baseline S21 has the same 4,000mAh battery as the previous generation.

That being said, Samsung is big on software (we see this in action in the cameras) so perhaps there will be improvements to the battery management system to make up for the hardware here.

As for the display, this year all three devices have been given a 120Hz refresh rate with an AI-based auto blue light control for user’s eye health.

Here’s a full list of the key specs for every device:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia) RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Life: 4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh Colours: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, Phantom White

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia) RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Life: 4,800 mAh

4,800 mAh Colours: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Violet

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display: 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 120hz

6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 120hz CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia) RAM: 12GB/16GB

12GB/16GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

128GB/256GB/512GB Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 108MP main (with a gen 2 sensor), 10MP 3x optical telephoto, 10MP 10x optical telphoto

12MP Ultra wide, 108MP main (with a gen 2 sensor), 10MP 3x optical telephoto, 10MP 10x optical telphoto Front Camera: 40MP

40MP Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Life: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Colours: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Samsung Galaxy S21 camera

This year sees quite the glow up when it comes to the camera.

The S21 and S21+ boasts a triple rear setup with the same specs as the previous gen — 64MP telephoto, 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide lenses. At the front it has a 10MP selfie cam.

The S21 Ultra takes things up a notch with a 108MP primary lens (with a gen 2 sensor), 12MP Ultra wide, 10MP optical telephoto with 3x zoom and another 10MP with 10x optical zoom. This is the first time Samsung has done dual tele zoom lenses.

The Ultra also really takes it to the next level with a 40MP front-facing camera for all your selfie needs.

In regards to video, the S21 can shoot in 8K as well as capture ultra high-res screen grabs from the video.

Perhaps the most significant new camera feature is the Directors View, which lets you do a few different things.

Firstly, it lets you shift lenses and preview how shots will look with each one. It also offers a live thumbnail so you can swap between close up and wider lenses.

Lastly, it video mode you can use a new ‘Vlogger View’ that lets you shoot with the front and rear lenses simultaneously. I’m calling this the TikTok View because I feel like this is exactly the market that is being targeted here to capture content and reaction shots at the same time.

Another cool thing the Samsung Galaxy S21 can do is pair with the new Galaxy Buds Pro to capture both your voice and ambient sound simultaneously.

This basically means that if you’re shooting video the device will capture the ambient noise and the buds will capture your voice separately, allowing for much cleaner audio.

As for the night time photography, the Samsung Galaxy S21 has a faster ‘bright night’ sensor as well as enhanced noise reduction.

I saw this in action with the S21 Ultra and the results, even when zoomed in at 10x were incredible. It was all done in post processing and better reflected the scene you were witnessing with your own eyes.

Design

As we learned from the leaks over the past few months, the Samsung Galaxy S21 has gotten a big design change.

This comes in the form of the camera bump, which now wraps around the top left rear of the device. The bump itself varies in colour, depending on which colour device you opt for.

While the Phantom black will all be one colour, the Violet and Pink will have a copper bump. Personally, I think the violet x copper combo is stunning.

Besides that, the bump is certainly imposing. We’ve seen the large bump trend skyrocket across Android in recent years as phone camera lenses become more plentiful.

Mixing up the colours certainly helps alleviate how aggressive the bump the S21 in (particularly on the Ultra) but I’m looking forward to phone camera tech getting to the point where bumps can get smaller.

What can I say, I like a sleek phone.

S Pen

The rumours were true! The S Pen has indeed come to the Samsung S21, but it is only compatible with the Ultra.

A brand new S Pen, and accompanying case, have been created for the S21 Ultra, and are sold separately. However, Samsung confirmed with Gizmodo Australia that previous-gen S Pens will also work with the new device. This includes S Pens from the Note series as well as the Tab S7.

While the Note 20 S Pen had a glossy finish, the S21 Ultra S Pen is matte and feels a bit more premium.

Pricing and availability

When it comes to Australian pricing, you have a few different options. Following in the footsteps of Apple and Google, Samsung is opting to price its handsets lower than last year.

There will be three colour options to choose from for the S21 (Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Violet) and it will start at $1,249. This is $100 cheaper than the starting price of the S20 last year.

The Galaxy S21+ will have the same colour options but will start at $1,459, which is $50 cheaper than the previous generation.

And then there’s the Ultra. It comes in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black (no Violet for this one, booooo) and the cheapest you’ll be able to get it for is $1,849 for the 12GB/128GB version.

If you want to go all out for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, it will set you back $2,149. Still, this is once again cheaper than last year by $100.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra will be available for pre-order from January 15 and on sale from January 29.

There are also some extra colour options if you buy direct from Samsung — Phantom Gold and Phantom Red for the S21 and and S21+, as well as Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy and Phantom Brown on S21 Ultra.

If you pre-order a Galaxy S21 or S21+ before January 29 you get a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds Live. If you pre-order the S21 Ultra you get the new Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S21 plans

If you’re looking to buy on a plan, we have them all conveniently here for you.

