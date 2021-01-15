Samsung Galaxy S21 Deal: Get $200 Off At Woolworths Mobile

The first big phone launch of 2021 has arrived. Samsung unveiled its S21 series this morning with three new phones on offer: the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of these new phones there are a bunch of Aussie telcos providing killer plans.

One of the best plans on offer actually comes from Woolworths Mobile, who is knocking off $200 from all its plans when you pre-order any of the S21 phones.

You can start pre-ordering Samsung’s S21 phones from today, January 15, 2021. The range will go on sale from January 29.

But before you check out these hot deals from Woolworths, let’s remind you of the specs for each of these new phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specs

The Samsung S21 series has some big improvements over the S20 series, including 5G compatibility on the entire range.

If you’d like a full breakdown of everything the S21 range has to offer, check out our article with full pricing and specs. Or you can read all about our first hands-on look at the Samsung S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia) RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Life: 4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh Colours: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, Phantom White

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia) RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Life: 4,800 mAh

4,800 mAh Colours: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Violet

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display: 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 120hz

6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 120hz CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia) RAM: 12GB/16GB

12GB/16GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

128GB/256GB/512GB Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 108MP main (with a gen 2 sensor), 10MP 3x optical telephoto, 10MP 10x optical telphoto

12MP Ultra wide, 108MP main (with a gen 2 sensor), 10MP 3x optical telephoto, 10MP 10x optical telphoto Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Life: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Colours: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Woolworths Mobile S21 Plans

Woolworths Mobile has come through with some of the most competitive plans on offer. You’ll get $200 off for simply pre-ordering one of the Galaxy S21 phones with Woolworths. So if you choose a 24-month plan you’ll be saving at least $8 a month or $5 a month on a 36-month plan.

This is news is extra good because Woolworths Mobile is powered by the Telstra network, so you’ll get coverage almost as good as if you opted for Telstra, but for a cheaper price.

Woolworths Mobile plans are offered in $25, $35 or $45 tiers that give you 18GB, 35GB or 55GB of data respectively. You can choose from 24 or 36-month plans for any of the S21 phones with options for 128GB or 256GB of storage, or 512GB for the Ultra.

There’s only a $10 difference between each plan tier. So if you’re a data hog it only costs you $10 more to get an extra 20GB from the $35 to $45 plan.

One thing to note is that Woolworths Mobile doesn’t currently offer 5G, but it does use Telstra’s network so there will still be plenty of 4G coverage.

For the record, every pre-order also comes with a set of free Galaxy Buds Live or, for those who order the S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Check out the plans from Woolworths Mobile below.

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (512GB) – 24 months