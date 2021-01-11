Samsung Has A Wine Robot That Does Other Stuff Too I Guess

Samsung has been a big fan of showing off robots at CES — from healthcare bots to the truly menacing Ballie. And this year is no exception. Samsung has just unveiled its new Bot Handy which can pour you a wine. We simply must stan.

“[Bot Handy is] an extension of you in the kitchen, living room, and anywhere else you may need an extra hand in your home,” president of Samsung Research, Sebastian Seung, said during Samsung’s CES press conference on Tuesday morning.

Seung then quite dramatically summoned Bot Handy, asking it to show the audience what its got. There were lights involved. It was great.

According to Samsung, Bot Handy relies on advanced AI to recognise and pick up objects that differ in weight, shapes and size. The company also says that Bot Handy can tell the difference between the material composition of objects and then using the right amount of force to pick it up and move it around.

The demo shows the bot picking up ceramic dishes in the sink and placing them in the dishwasher — closing it once it’s done. It then proceeds to pick up a loose jumper and placing a basket of fruit on the table.

This is cute and all, but the most important part comes next. Handy Bot then poors Seung a fat glass of red before saluting him.

Bot Handy is part of Samsung’s Better Normal innovation program. It’s unclear if or when it will hit the market, but hopefully it won’t take too long. I’m mighty thirsty.

You can watch the full clip right here: