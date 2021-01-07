Report: Loki Showrunner Michael Waldron Will Write Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie

Kevin Feige’s arrival in the Star Wars galaxy still seems quite a way off, especially while he’s still wielding the Infinity Gauntlet over at Marvel Studios. But he’s apparently bringing some very interesting Marvel talent with him to begin tackling his Star Wars adventure.

Deadline reports that Michael Waldron, the writer behind Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness as well as the head writer and creator of Disney+’s upcoming Loki series, has been tapped to script a Star Wars movie produced as part of Feige’s deal with Lucasfilm, announced in 2019.

Waldron’s deal with Feige would also bring the writer back for a second season of Loki, but the Star Wars news is particularly interesting given that Feige’s involvement at Lucasfilm has yet to be publicly acknowledged by the studio since it was first officially revealed by the Hollywood Reporter in 2019, and confirmed by Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who will work with Feige on the film, made no mention of plans for the movie when she revealed the studio’s upcoming projects for Star Wars at Disney’s Investor Day 2020 event, only providing theatrical updates on Taika Waititi’s Star Wars project and the announcement of 2023’s Rogue Squadron, helmed by Wonder Woman 1984‘s Patty Jenkins.

Waldron’s alleged arrival on the project being the first news we’ve heard about it since means it’s likely going to be a long, long time until we hear more — but as Star Wars makes a big play post-Skywalker Saga on streaming shows, it’s interesting to get a sliver of an idea of what’s going to be happening for the galaxy far, far away on the big screen going forward.