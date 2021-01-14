Peloton Finally Launched Its Long-Awaited Workout Playlist Feature

If you subscribe to the Peloton app or own one of the company’s bikes or treadmills, you know part of the fitness service’s appeal is the variety of class lengths it offers. You can take a 30-minute ride, run, or cardio class, then follow it up with a 20-minute upper body workout, 10-minute core, and a 5-minute stretch, one after the other, for a well-balanced workout. But the ability to combine these snack-sized classes is a little difficult — you have to manually search for each class you want to take in the app or on your machine’s screen, which is inconvenient when you have a limited workout window.

But now Peloton is rolling out a feature that should make this process much easier. It’s called Stacked Classes, and it’s available on Peloton hardware and on the web starting today.

Users have been clamoring for this feature for months, if not years because creating a class stack isn’t just the best way to get a full-body workout, it’s also extremely soothing if you’re an organizational freak. (I’m raising my hand here.)

Creating a stack is simple. When you find a class you want to take, either on your desktop or mobile web browser or on your Bike or Tread, tap the new stack icon that appears next to the bookmark and share icons beneath the class name. On the Bike or Tread, you can also long press a class preview image to add it to a stack. You can stack up to 10 classes, which would be an incredibly lengthy workout but more power to you. And while creating a stack is limited to Peloton’s website and its connected machines, you can access a stack from anywhere — your tablet, Apple TV, etc.

I’d like to see Peloton iterate quickly on this feature with support for its iOS and Android apps and the ability to create multiple class stacks in advance. Because if you can curate your workout playlists for the week ahead of time, you (I mean me) have no excuse not to exercise. All you have to do is press play.