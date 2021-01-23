The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Paramount Has Optioned Tom Wheeler’s Latest, a Kid’s Series That’s Men in Black Meets Willy Wonka

Julie Muncy

Tom Wheeler, way back in 2011. (Photo: Jason Merritt, Getty Images)

The new book series, by the writer of, uh, Puss in Boots and the creator of Netflix’s Cursed, also seems liable to be coming to film.

As shared by the Hollywood Reporter, the book series, called C.O.S.M.O.S., is, according to its sources, “an epic, mind-bending, adventure that celebrates curiosity, diversity and the power of science to save our world,” with influences including Men in Black and Willy Wonka. The book series begins in 2022 with The Doomsday Vault, and it’s already been optioned by Paramount.

Now, books, especially hooky YA books, are optioned all the time, but not normally from someone with full Hollywood experience. He wrote Puss in Boots as well as The Cape, and was also involved with 2019’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold. So he’s a guy whose name has succeeded at making money in kid’s filmmaking. He also created Cursed with Frank Miller before its adaptation into a Netflix series, and wrote for The Lego Ninjago Movie.

Devon Terrell as Arthur. (Image: Netflix)

No word yet on when or if this is coming to full film, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

