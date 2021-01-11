Panasonic Made a Self-Oscillating Hair Dryer That Shoots Hot Wet Air

How many times have you rolled out of bed in the morning barely able to stand on your own two feet, let alone get ready for the day? Panasonic’s got a new hair dryer en route for 2021 that makes at least one morning chore less of a chore with a built-in oscillator so you barely have to move your hands to use it.

The Panasonic Nanoe actually gets its name from a feature where the hair dryer draws moisture from the air around it (which is presumably very humid after a bath or shower) and then blasts your locks with “tiny, moisture-rich particles” that Panasonic claims are “1,000 times more moisture-packed” than the charged ion particles that other hair dryers employ to achieve the same hydrating effect. Whether it works as well as the marketing blurbs claim remains to be seen, but moist hair is definitely better than dry hair.

The Panasonic Nanoe comes with three attachments including a concentrating nozzle for a stronger blast, a diffuser which delivers the opposite effect, and a unique oscillating quick-dry nozzle that quickly moves back and forth in an attempt to dry hair quicker and with less effort. The automatic motion also ensures one area of your hair isn’t being continually blasted with concentrated hot air and dried out if you get distracted with something else and forget to keep the hair dryer moving. The attachment is reminiscent of the oscillating barrels on the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool humidifier which move back and forth to create the feeling of a random natural breeze.

At $US150 ($193), available at the end of January, the Panasonic Nanoe isn’t cheap as hair dryers go, but it’s also not as expensive as the Dyson Supersonic which considerably raised the pricing bar on premium hair drying tools. Will it dry your hair any faster in the mornings? It’s hard to say without actually trying it, but any device that makes mornings ever so slightly easier is definitely worth the investment.