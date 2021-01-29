Netflix Is Testing a Timer Feature to Pause a Title After a Certain Period of Time

Netflix is experimenting with a mobile feature for Android that allows users to set a timer for the period of time they would like to watch a series or movie.

The tool allows viewers to set the timer for 15, 30, or 45 minutes, or just “finish the show” so that they don’t lose their place, with the title ending at the specified minute mark when enabled. The news was earlier reported by The Verge. A spokesperson for Netflix told Gizmodo in a statement by email that the company is “always looking for new ways to improve the Netflix mobile experience.”

Gif: Netflix

“This test is the latest example — a new timer that gives members more control over their viewing experience by simply choosing their favourite show or movie and setting a timer without having to worry about pausing it before it’s over,” the spokesperson said. “We experiment with these types of tests and will only roll the feature out more broadly if we find it improves the member experience.”

The feature is only available on select Android devices and is limited to adult profiles right now — though it’s easy to see how it might be a great option for parents who want to limit screen time for their kids. Some of the other ways this tool might be helpful include setting increments of streaming time based on a workout, or for passive viewing before bedtime. Netflix noted the feature isn’t meant to compete with sleep but rather complement it.

If you’re one of the lucky few with the feature enabled on your Android mobile device, look for the option after playing a title on the platform. You should see it in the upper-righthand corner of the screen as a clock or timer icon. From there, you’ll be able to set your timer for the title you’re currently viewing.