The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Netflix Is Here With an Important Reminder that Children’s Movies Are Terrifying

Julie Muncy

Published 33 mins ago: January 24, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:io9
Netflix Is Here With an Important Reminder that Children’s Movies Are Terrifying
Oh, oh, no. (Image: Warner Bros.)

It’s a wonder we didn’t all come out of childhood traumatized by the stuff they put in those movies.

Coming from Netflix UK & Ireland, this video features a rundown of some of the most weirdly frightening and potentially traumatic moments in kids’ movies. From growing faces to murder birds to ravenous houses, it’s a compelling list of all the worst stuff they put in kids movies back in the day, and sometimes still do.

My theory has always been that kids are slightly less experienced with regards to reality and danger, and thus aren’t necessarily as heavily impacted by this stuff as we feel like they should be. But I do also remember being terrified of The Lion King because of the stampede scene, so, really, who’s to say. I mean, I guess kids need horror, too.

big movies releasing 2021

All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Films to Look Forward to in 2021

You are not experiencing déjà vu. A huge percentage of films from our 2020 movie preview are once again here on our 2021 preview. But the good news is, there’s still a lot of great stuff to look forward to.

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.