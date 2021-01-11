Netflix Grabs Cube for Pivotal Cube-Based Umbrella Academy Season 3 Role

The alt-reality Sparrow Academy is coming to Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, and we now know who will be playing its members — including our new favourite performer: “EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE,” who was perhaps slightly typecast in the role of Christopher, a telekinetic cube.

Netflix clearly had more than a bit of fun with this casting announcement, which also unveiled several more human faces that’ll be joining the season three Umbrella Academy cast (plus one returning familiar face) along with character descriptions.

JUSTIN H. MIN will play BEN … but not the one we know. This Ben is scheming, tactical and vicious, determined to gain his status as leader. pic.twitter.com/AJnYCRgEJ0 — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2021

JAKE EPSTEIN will play ALPHONSO — a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer. pic.twitter.com/aqxUU9PMp0 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 11, 2021

CAZZIE DAVID will play JAYME, a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you’d be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. pic.twitter.com/l17wZ50ar8 — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 11, 2021

EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE (Newcomer) will play CHRISTOPHER, a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling. pic.twitter.com/EGXjmRxvkS — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 11, 2021

Look, he’s “just another sibling,” OK?

According to Deadline, The Umbrella Academy will begin filming its third season in February, with returning cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Adam Godley meeting this new batch of gifted folks (and cube) in an alternate version of 2019.