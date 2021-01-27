Australian Movie Release Dates 2021: Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror Films

The coronavirus pandemic is playing havoc with the upcoming slate of blockbuster movies, but there are a bunch of major releases still planned to launch in 2021. Everything from Black Widow to the latest James Bond was pushed back in 2020, meaning Australia’s theatre release schedule is now jam-packed with excitement.

Here’s every blockbuster movie release currently scheduled for Australia in 2021.

Australian movie release dates for 2021

The biggest movies arriving in 2021 include Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and The Fast and the Furious sequel, F9 amongst other highly anticipated gems like Black Widow, Mortal Kombat and The Suicide Squad.

Here’s everything else currently scheduled for the year.

Chaos Walking — 4 March, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon — 5 March, 2021 (also on Disney+ Premier Access)

The King’s Man — 11 March, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong — 25 March, 2021

Mortal Kombat — 15 April, 2021

A Quiet Place Part II — 22 April, 2021

Black Widow — 29 April, 2021

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie — 13 May, 2021

Spiral: From the Book of Saw — 20 May, 2021

Cruella — 27 May, 2021

F9 — 27 May, 2021

The Conjuring 3 — 3 June, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife — 10 June, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage — 24 June, 2021

Top Gun: Maverick — July 1, 2021

Rumble — 8 July, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — 8 July, 2021

Jungle Cruise — 29 July, 2021

The Suicide Squad — 5 August, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy — 9 September, 2021

Dune — 30 September , 2021

No Time to Die — 7 October, 2021

Halloween Kills — 14 October, 2021

Eternals — 28 October, 2021

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins — 21 October, 2020

Mission Impossible 7 — 18 November, 2021

Note: Some of these films will launch on HBO Max in the U.S. but they will only be in theatres in Australia.

Considering the sheer number of blockbusters here, it’s going to be a very packed year for cinemas.

All dates listed are subject to change.

This article will be updated as we learn more about the upcoming Australian movie release schedule. The most recent update noted changes to the 2021 release schedule including new dates for Morbius, No Time To Die and more.