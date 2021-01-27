Australian Movie Release Dates 2021: Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror Films

The coronavirus pandemic is playing havoc with the upcoming slate of blockbuster movies, but there are a bunch of major releases still planned to launch in 2021. Everything from Black Widow to the latest James Bond was pushed back in 2020, meaning Australia’s theatre release schedule is now jam-packed with excitement.
Here’s every blockbuster movie release currently scheduled for Australia in 2021.
Australian movie release dates for 2021
The biggest movies arriving in 2021 include Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and The Fast and the Furious sequel, F9 amongst other highly anticipated gems like Black Widow, Mortal Kombat and The Suicide Squad.
Here’s everything else currently scheduled for the year.
- Chaos Walking — 4 March, 2021
- Raya and the Last Dragon — 5 March, 2021 (also on Disney+ Premier Access)
- The King’s Man — 11 March, 2021
- Godzilla vs. Kong — 25 March, 2021
- Mortal Kombat — 15 April, 2021
- A Quiet Place Part II — 22 April, 2021
- Black Widow — 29 April, 2021
- Bob’s Burgers: The Movie — 13 May, 2021
- Spiral: From the Book of Saw — 20 May, 2021
- Cruella — 27 May, 2021
- F9 — 27 May, 2021
- The Conjuring 3 — 3 June, 2021
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife — 10 June, 2021
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage — 24 June, 2021
- Top Gun: Maverick — July 1, 2021
- Rumble — 8 July, 2021
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — 8 July, 2021
- Jungle Cruise — 29 July, 2021
- The Suicide Squad — 5 August, 2021
- Space Jam: A New Legacy — 9 September, 2021
- Dune — 30 September , 2021
- No Time to Die — 7 October, 2021
- Halloween Kills — 14 October, 2021
- Eternals — 28 October, 2021
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins — 21 October, 2020
- Mission Impossible 7 — 18 November, 2021
Note: Some of these films will launch on HBO Max in the U.S. but they will only be in theatres in Australia.
Considering the sheer number of blockbusters here, it’s going to be a very packed year for cinemas.
All dates listed are subject to change.
This article will be updated as we learn more about the upcoming Australian movie release schedule. The most recent update noted changes to the 2021 release schedule including new dates for Morbius, No Time To Die and more.