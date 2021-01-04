Mark Hamill and Ming-Na Wen Geeking Out Over One Another Is the Energy We Need in 2021

The Mandalorian is incredible for about a million reasons. Baby Yoda/Grogu makes up fifty per cent of those, but it’s also a standout show because it gives you treats like (spoiler alert, spoiler alert, spoiler alert)…

(Just in case you missed it – spoiler alert, spoiler alert, spoiler alert.)

…Mark Hamill making a surprise appearance as Luke Skywalker in the season 2 finale of the show. What a killer gift for audiences.

Anyway. What’s made my heart even happier than the cameo appearance of Skywalker in the second season of The Mandalorian is the gorgeous exchange between Mark Hamill and Ming-Na Wen that followed.

As Variety has reported, Hamill hopped onto Twitter after the season finale aired and shared his gratitude for the wave of positive reactions he received (cute).

He wrote:

“#NoWords-Seeing fan’s reactions to Luke’s return is something I will cherish forever. Their anticipation seeing the X-Wing/Ep. 6 Robes/a lightsaber/a GREEN lightsaber/a gloved hand/an ungloved hand/a Force choke/R2-was OVERWHELMING & very moving to me…” #NoWords-Seeing fan's reactions to Luke's return is something I will cherish forever. Their anticipation seeing the X-Wing/Ep. 6 Robes/a lightsaber/a GREEN lightsaber/a gloved hand/an ungloved hand/a Force choke/R2-was OVERWHELMING & very moving to me-1/2 https://t.co/gzKn9IVPf6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 31, 2020

Ming-Na Wen, who plays the role of Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian then responded to Hamill’s tweet, sharing just how significant it was for her to act across from the O.G Skywalker.

“You (& Luke) have been immensely inspirational & impactful to my childhood & as an adult. To have shared a scene with you in @themandalorian is truly one of the biggest highlight, not just in my career, but in my life. Thank you. Your fan always, Ming-Na aka Fennec”

Where this gets really moving is Hamill’s incredibly genuine response to Wen. The actor shared that he was rendered speechless by her words, tweeting “So this happened & I’m literally speechless, other than to say: the pleasure was all mine @MingNa,” along with the hashtag #YoureNotSoBadYourself.

It’s the kind of sweet exchange that we love to see – especially between a couple of Star Wars legends. The entire thing is touching and real, and heart-warming and I’m obsessed with it all. More, please!