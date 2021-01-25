The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green Will Write and Direct the Next Tomb Raider

Germain Lussier

Published 48 mins ago: January 26, 2021 at 10:15 am
Alicia Vikander will star in Tomb Raider 2, written and directed by Misha Green. (Photo: MGM and Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE, Getty Images)

Lara Croft is going to Lovecraft Country. Sort of.

Misha Green, the creator and main driving force behind one of 2020’s best shows, Lovecraft Country, has been hired to write and direct the next Tomb Raider movie, with Alicia Vikander reprising her starring role.

Deadline broke the news of the exciting team-up, which comes just two months short of the sequel’s original release date of March 2021. The first film with Vikander, directed by Roar Uthaug, was released in 2018 and basically featured the origin story of the treasure hunter made famous in the gaming world. The possibility of seeing the Oscar winner play a fully-fledged version of Croft — and a few hundred million at the box office — got news of a sequel rolling soon after, and eventually director Ben Wheatley joined the project. Then covid-19 happened, everything got pushed back, and a new director was needed.

Vikander recently said she expected filming to start this year, but exactly when that will happen, and how it might impact a potential second season of Lovecraft Country, we don’t know. What we do know is Green’s ability to tell genre stories filled with all sorts of pathos and epic action was put front and centre in 2020. She’s an inspired choice to guide Lara Croft through her next adventure.

