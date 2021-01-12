How Much the New Lenovo 7 and 5 Will Cost in Australia

A whole heap of new laptops have been announced for CES 2021 this week, and Lenovo just re-joined the party with four new Legion gaming laptops. We don’t have the spec sheets yet but here’s how much they’re going to cost in Australia and when you can get them.

The new lineup are the first gaming laptops in the world to have 16:10 aspect ratios. They’re also packed with new AMS Ryzen 5000 H-Series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPUs.

Like we said, Lenovo hasn’t released the specific specs for these laptops yet, but we do know a thing things.

Lenovo Legion 7

At the top of the range you’ll find the 16-inch Legion 7. According to Lenovo it has an almost screen-body-ration that gives users 11 per cent more screen real estate than the previous generation.

It has a 165Hz refresh rate, Corsair iCUE RGB lighting and Lenovo’s AI Engine for “dynamic CPU and GPU distribution”.

The Lenovo Legion 7 will be available in Australia in March and will start at $3299.

If you’re looking for a lighter version of this laptop, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 has also been announced. It comes in at 15.6-inches and 1.9kg and is also powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900H Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with Max-Q Design GPUs. However, we don’t have local pricing or availability on this one yet.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

The 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5 Pro also has a 16:10 display (2560 x 1600) and is packed with AMD Ryzen 9 5800H Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs.

It’s a bit cheaper than the Legion 7 but still offers 4-zone RGB lighting and the Lenovo AI Engine.

It start at $2,849 in Australia. It’s expected to land from April, 2021.

Lenovo Legion 5

At the entry-level end of the spectrum is the more minimalist Legion 5. It’s powered by the same CPU and GPU lineup as its older siblings and all the same basic features.

It will come in 15 and 17-inch options as well two different colours — Phantom Blue and Stingray White.

The 15-inch Lenovo Region 5 will be available from April and will start at $1,999. The local pricing and availability for the 17-inch model is yet to be determined.

We’re looking forward to learning more about the 2021 Lenovo Legion lineup. While the CPU and GPU announcement is a solid start, we want to see those spec sheets. We’ll update this article once those finer details are available.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the best, weirdest and coolest tech from CES 2021.