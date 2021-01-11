Lenovo First ThinkPad With a Detachable Tablet Is Here

The ThinkPad moniker is practically synonymous with durable, business-focused laptops. (And perhaps best known for the red dot in the middle of the keyboard.) Over time, Lenovo its lineup with touch displays and 360-degree rotating hinges — see the Yoga line of 2-in-1s that can morph into a tablet. But now Lenovo has made its first detachable 2-in-1 with ThinkPad branding.

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable was designed for professionals who split their time between the office and the field, whether that’s in construction or any other industry where it would be handy to carry around a tablet rather than an giant laptop. (Personally, I can see these being useful in a classroom, too.) It’s LTE CAT9 compatible, so there’s a wireless connection wherever you go, not to mention it’s ultra-thin and lightweight at 1.67 pounds (or 1 kg with keyboard) and and 0.35 inches thick (0.57 inches with keyboard).

It also has an impressive spec list: up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro Quad Core processor with Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB LPDDR4x memory, up to a 1TB NVMe SSD, and nearly 10 hours of battery life. It also comes equipped with other extras, like a fingerprint reader, a 5MP front-facing and 8MP rear-facing Hybrid IR camera with privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth. The display is a 12.3-inch FHD ISP screen with a 3:2 ratio and 400-nit brightness, protected by

Gorilla Glass 5 for scratch resistance.

Image: Lenovo, Other Image: Lenovo, Other Image: Lenovo, Other

There’s a variety of ports, too: one Thunderbolt 4, one USB 3.2 Type-C, one NanoSIM, and, of course, a headphone and microphone combo jack. The ThinkPad X12 Detachable has all the basic necessities and then some.

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable is also compatible with Lenovo’s Precision Pen, which has a battery life of 400 days and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, so it mimics the way a person would write or draw normally with a pencil or pen. It would work great with Microsoft OneNote, Photoshop, or any other program that supports a stylus.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X12 Detachable will be available this month, starting at $US1,150 ($1,495).