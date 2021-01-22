iOS 15 Might Drop Support For These Older iPhones

iOS 15 will make its debut at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. And according to the rumour mill, it will no longer be supporting a few older iPhones.

According to iPhoneSoft, iOS 15 will not support the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus or the original iPhone SE — not to be confused with the 2020 SE, which will be fine.

This basically means that these devices won’t be able to download iOS 15.

While this is just a rumour at this stage, it makes sense. Generally iOS will only support an iPhone for around five years — and all of these devices came out in 2015 and have an A9 chip.

These iPhones survived the chopping block in 2020 despite already being five years old. In fact, no older iPhones had support removed in iOS 14.

2019 was the last time we saw a removal, with the original iPhone6 and iPhone 5s not being compatible with iOS 13.

iOS 15 supported iPhones

While we won’t know the truth until WWDC, this does at least give us a pretty good idea of which iPhones will be compatible with iOS 15 Here’s a list of what devices will allegedly work:

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2o2o

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

What about iPadOS 15 support?

It looks like a few older iPads will also not be compatible with the 2021 iPad platform, iPadOS 15. According to rumours this will include the iPad Mini 4 and iPad Air 2, which were released in 2015 and 2014, respectively. These iPads have A8 and A8X chips.

So if this also turns out to be true, these are the iPads that should have iPadOS 15 support:

iPad Air 4

iPad 8

12.9 iPad Pro (1st generation)

12.9 iPad Pro (2nd generation)

12.9 iPad Pro (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 2020

11 iPad Pro

9.7 iPad Pro

10.5 iPad Pro

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad Air 2019

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 5

iPad mini 4

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.