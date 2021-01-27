Apple Releases iOS 14.4 with Important Security Updates

Apple’s iOS 14.4 update is here and with it comes some new features along with improvements and bug fixes. Here’s everything you need to know.

This article has been updated with the latest additions and bug fixes.

What’s new about the iOS 14.4 update?

Apple’s latest update is fairly small in comparison to previous iOS 14 patches.

Firstly, iOS 14.4 addresses some malicious security issues which you can read about here. Given that Apple thinks these issues may have been actively exploited its probably a good idea to update your software sooner rather than later.

The update introduces smaller QR code recognition by iPhone cameras, which is logical seeing as QR code COVID-19 check-ins are taking off around the world. There’s also a new feature that will alert you if the camera in your iPhone 12 series device isn’t a genuine Apple product.

In terms of fixes in iOS 14.4, there’s an update for keyboard lag and some small corrections for HDR photos and the Apple Fitness widget.

Similar fixes have also been included in the iPad iOS 14.4 update.

You can read the full release notes for the iOS 14.4 update below:

Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

This release also fixes the following issues:

Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri

Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen.

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

iOS 14 compatible devices

iOS 14 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 13. Congrats!

Here’s a full list of compatible devices:

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPod touch (7th generation)

How to install the latest iOS 14 update

You can install the iOS 14.4 update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.