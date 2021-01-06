Internode and iiNet Are Slinging $10 Discounts on NBN Plans

New year, new NBN plan? Well, with the latest discounts dropped by Internode and iiNet, it’s certainly worth considering.

Both providers are currently offering a $10 per month discount on NBN 100, NBN 250, and NBN 1000 plans. The hot new deal is available for your first 12 months with either telco (this discount has fixed end date).

For details on pricing, take a look at the discount details listed out below.

Here are your discounted iiNet NBN plans, available now:

iiNet’s cheapest offering here is their NBN100 Limitless plan, which will set you back $89.99 per month with this new discount.

And here are the discounted Internode NBN plans, also available now:

Internode’s NBN100 offering comes in equal to iiNet’s, also at $89.99 per month for the moment.

If you’d like to do a little more research into the best NBN plan for you, we’ve gone ahead and pulled together some additional comparisons on the best NBN 100 plans.

Check out a selection of available NBN 100 plans, and what they offer you, below.

Comparative NBN 100 plans from assorted telcos, available now:

Telco Tangerine comes out cheapest at $74.90 per month for their XXL Speed Boost Unlimited. Superloop, Kogan and mate follow closely behind at $74.95, $78.90 and $79 per month, respectively.

It’s worth noting with regard to these special discount prices that NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are only available to customers connecting to the NBN via FTTP and HFC. All FTTP customers can get either plan, but only 70 per cent of HFC customers can get NBN 250 speeds, and only 7 per cent can get NBN 1000.

As you may recall, iiNet and Internode joined in on the NBN 250 and 1000 party in early December. With that news, we gave you guys access to a tool that can help inform you of the type of NBN connection your home has access to. You can check that out again here.