In This Cleopatra in Space Season 3 Clip, the Kids Make a Daring, Fiery Escape

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Maihack, Peacock’s animated Cleopatra in Space series follows a teenaged Cleo as she time-travels to a futuristic, Egyptian-themed plane, where she trains to fulfil her duty as the world’s long-awaited saviour — while also dealing with high school stuff. Season three arrives this week, and Gizmodo a sneak peek!

This action-packed clip, entitled “Escaping the Lava Monster,” is less about the high school stuff most teens have to deal with, time-travelling chosen one or otherwise. Instead, it gives a taste of what’s in store for our young hero (and her robotic and feline friends) on the more adventurous side of her life…when she and her friends find themselves on the run from killer robots and giant lava monsters!

That’s not the only problem Cleo will have to deal with this season, as she discovers that her entire school now knows about her destiny to save the world. Between high school drama and romantic entanglements (her best friends dating), will she and her team even find the time to start taking on the armies of Xaius Octavian?

Find out when Cleopatra in Space season three hits Peacock on January 14.

The Best Animated Series of 2020 While live-action productions were dealt a significant blow this year by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, the animation industry was in a prime position to step up to the plate and tell some of 2020’s most riveting stories. Here are the ones that transported the Gizmodo staff to far-off worlds and... Read more