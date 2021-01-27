Huawei Might Be Selling Off Its Iconic Mate and P Series Phones

Huawei might be looking to sell off its high-end P and Mate series of phones. But the company denies this is happening.

Rumours Say Huawei will sell the P and Mate series

As first reported by Reuters, Huawei is said to be in the early stages of selling off its flagship phone brands.

According to two unnamed sources, the company allegedly began discussions around these sales as early as September, 2020. However, Huawei has denied this.

“Huawei has learned there are unsubstantiated rumours circulating regarding the possible sale of our flagship smartphone brands,” a Huawei spokesman told Reuters.

“There is no merit to these rumours whatsoever. Huawei has no such plan.”

Why it could be true

Regardless of its official statement, there’s a reason why this rumour holds water.

Back in November Huawei announced the sale of Honor, its subsidiary business that sold mid-range phones.

The brand was purchased by 30 dealers who are said to be backed by the Chinese government. According to Reuters sources the sale came in at around $100 billion yuan, which is just shy of $20 million dollars.

This sale itself came about due to the issues caused by the U.S. trade sanctions that prevent American companies from doing business with the company.

This resulted in Huawei’s supply chain being severely impacted as it could no longer access key hardware for its Kirin chipsets or software such as the entirety of Google’s mobile services.

While the company is said to have a stockpile of Kirin chips, it’s not likely to last for much longer.

Selling off Honor gave the brand a chance at survival as it would no longer be impacted by its attachment to Huawei. Just last week Honor announced that it had partnered with Intel, MediaTek, AMD and Qualcomm, which would not have been possible under Huawei.

With that in mind, it would perhaps make sense that the phone manufacturer would consider doing the same with its luxury Mate and P Series devices — especially after these recent successful deals with U.S. hardware manufacturers.

Considering that these devices were some of the best on the market before the trade ban, it would be great to see them and their excellent cameras live on.