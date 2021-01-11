When Australians Will Get the New HP Envy 14 and Dragonfly G2 (Plus Every Other Laptop Announced)

HP just announced a bunch of new laptops ahead of CES 2021 kicking off this week, including the HP Envy 14 and Elite Dragonfly G2. Here’s what else you can expect and when they will hit Australia.

HP Elite Dragonfly G2

This follow up to the Dragonfly G1 is exciting. The previous generation of this business device had a lovely design and keyboard, not to mention great quality of life features like a strong battery life and LTE functionality.

That being said, it was quite pricey, particularly given it only had an 8th-gen Intel Core-i7 processor. Fortunately, HP has course corrected this time by adding an 11th-gen chip to the Dragonfly G2.

The G2 also continues the same sustainability trend of the G1 with the use of recycled materials in its finishes and accents. This is present across the latest range. HP is even claiming it has the most sustainable PC portfolio. Let’s hope this is something we see more of across the laptop landscape over the coming years.

Other features include 5G and 4G LTE, a Tile option if you always lose stuff like me, Bang & Olufsen audio and quick charge that is said to get you to 50 per cent from 30 minutes. However, the actual battery life is yet to be confirmed.

Here’s a full list of the specs:

The HP Dragonfly G2 is expected to land in Australia in February. Pricing isn’t available yet.

HP Envy 14

The HP Envy 13 was one of the best slim and light laptops of 2020, so we’re expecting big things from the Envy 14.

Fortunately, it has already improved on the previous gen by including USB-C Thunderbolt 4 charging. The lack of Thunderbolt 3 in the previous gen was quite the bugbear so its great to see this corrected.

Once again we’re seeing a sleek chassis and lightweight device that hides some powerful specs in the guts. The Envy 14 is rolling with the latest Intel Tiger Lake pCore i5-1135 G7 as well as a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card.

As for the display, it’s taller this year, has an 97 per cent screen-to-body ratio and comes with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 400 nits of brightness.

And in terms of storage options there is 16GB of DDR4-3200 and a 256 GB M.2 SSD.

I’m particularly keen to get my hands on this bad boy.

Here’s the full list of specs:

The HP Envy 14 will start at $2,299 in Australia and will land sometime in February.

HP Elite Folio

HP’s new Elite Folio is a 13.5-inch 2-in-1 that the company is also calling a “media consumption device”.

It has a 8cx gen chipset, 5G compatibility, stylus functionality and an allegedly long battery life, the particulars of which are yet to be confirmed.

Here’s a full list of the specs:

The HP Elite Folio is expected to land in Australia in February. Pricing isn’t available yet.

If that wasn’t already enough laptops for you, HP also announced:

EliteBook 840 Aero G8 (April release, price TBC)

EliteBook x360 1030 G8 (February release, price TBC)

EliteBook x360 1040 G8 (February release, price TBC)

Elite x2 G8 (April release, price TBC)

And on the monitor front, HP will be bringing its new E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors to Australia in February. We don’t have pricing for these either, though.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the best, weirdest and coolest tech from CES 2021.