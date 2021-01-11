How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 Live Stream in Australia

CES 2021 kicks off this week, but being an all-virtual conference is not the only different thing this year. Samsung will also be announcing its brand new flagship Galaxy S21 device.

In the past Samsung has generally unveiled the S-series in February, right around the same time as Mobile World Congress. But this time it’s looking to dominate CES.

And sooner is probably better than later as the vast majority of Samsung Galaxy S21 specs leaked months ago.

You can read our rolling updates right here, but these are the key specs you can most likely look forward to:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Battery Life: 4,000 mAh

Colours: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, Phantom White

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Battery Life: 4,800 mAh

Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Violet

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display: 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 1-120hz adaptive

CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 108MP main (with a gen 2 sensor), 10MP 3x optical telephoto, 10MP 10x optical telphoto

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Battery Life: 5,000 mAh

Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

How to watch Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked in Australia

Samsung has now confirmed its Galaxy s21 Unpacked event will occur on January 14 at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET.

For us Australians that means January 15 at 2am AEDT, 1:30am AEDT, 1am AEST, 12:30am ACST and 11pm on January 14 for AWST.

The event will be broadcast live on Samsung’s website. or you can watch it right here once the stream goes live:

Keep your eyes peeled for our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S21 once we get our grabby hands on them!

