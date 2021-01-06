Hisense Is Bringing Its First 8K ULED TV to Australia in February

Ahead of CES next week Hisense has announced its 2021 ULED range of televisions and they boast an impressive lineup of features.

This year’s lineup of TVs bring the latest in audio-visual technologies and include a new Game Mode Pro for next-gen gaming. Hisense is also taking it to the next level with select TVs that are IMAX enhanced.

Hisense’s 2021 TV lineup

Tthe U80G which will be Hisense’s first 8K TV to hit the Australian market. It will be available in 65, 75 and 85-inch models. The U80G focuses on picture quality with AI-powered upscaling. The AI will automatically detect low-res content and then upscale to the highest 8K quality.

Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia, said:

“8K is an incredibly exciting innovation and we are very proud to introduce the new Hisense ULED 8K TV, which uses sophisticated, AI-powered upscaling technology to elevate and optimise image quality no matter the source, be that free-to-air TV, streaming or gaming. With its optimised upscaling capabilities, the TV generates images with impeccable, true-to-life detail, and together with its advanced audio features, creates an at-home viewing experience that is truly spectacular.”

The RRP for the U80G in the 75-inch model is $6,999. The models will be available in Australia in February.

Along with its new 8K ULED, Hisense also announced some of the other great features coming to its 2021 TV lineup. Hisense’s 4K ULED’s will be equipped with the latest quantum dot technology, Dolby Vision, HDR, Dolby Atmos and voice-control.

For the 8K TVs that are IMAX certified, Hisense has ensured its TVs meet stringent audio and visual specifications that have been defined by a certification committee of leading technical specialists in Hollywood. This feature will only be available on select models which will probably be announced next week.

Next-gen gaming is also a focus across Hisense’s entire range with all the 2021 ULEDs featuring a new ‘Game Mode Pro’. This mode uses a Variable Refresh Rate, AMD FreeSync, Auto Low Latency Mode, eARC and HDMI 2.1 to reduce lag and create the best possible gaming experience. As a nice touch, the new TVs will also have improved cable management.

The new 8K TVs will be Android-based and feature Hisense’s latest operating system VIDAA U5 which uses a built-in Google Assistant alongside Amazon Alexa. This will offer the latest in voice control and will integrate a new far-field microphone to provide a truly hands-free experience.

Alongside the ULED range, Hisense is also bringing out a new line of UHD TVs in a range of sizes – one of which will be a whopping 98-inches. Expect to find out more details about this beast and Hisense’s other TVs at CES next week.

The CES conference will be stacked with television announcements this year. Samsung is set to announce its new lineup of new TVs and LG teased its first QNED Mini LED TVs last week.