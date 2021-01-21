HBO’s Next Game of Thrones Spinoff Is George R.R. Martin’s Dunk & Egg Adventures

Don’t want Targaryens fighting Targaryens? How about…another Targaryen, actually?

Variety, Entertainment Weekly, and others are reporting that early work on a second Game of Thrones spinoff — after Blood of the Dragon, a prequel series exploring conflicts between the family of House Targaryen 300 years before Game of Thrones — has commenced, adapting George R.R. Martin’s own spinoff novella trilogy Dunk and Egg.

This time set around 90 years before the events of the main A Song of Ice and Fire books, the novellas follow hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall as he roams Westeros with an unlikely young squire: “Egg,” a.k.a. Aegon Targaryen V. While Variety notes that work on the show is extremely early — no writers or directors are currently attached — the trade cites sources that the series is becoming a high priority for HBO as it seeks to strike on the Westerosi iron while it’s, uh…let’s say rapidly cooling after Game of Thrones’ final season.

But taking Martin’s smaller-scaled adventures in the Seven Kingdoms off of the page and onto the screen is something the writer himself and fans have been hoping to see for a while, so even if by the time this gets off the ground Game of Thrones’ ending is well in the back mirror, there’ll be a lot of interest to explore a different period of Westeros’ history again.

io9’s reached out to HBO for more details and will update this post when and if we hear more.