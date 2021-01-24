Godzilla vs. Kong’s Epic First Trailer Launches a Clash of Titans

The King of all Kaiju. The King…er, Kong. Only one monarch may rule the monsterverse — and if our first look at Godzilla vs. Kong is any indicator, then it might be our simian pal who manages to eke out an early win.

Warner Bros. and Legendary have dropped our first extended look at Adam Wingard’s monster mashup movie, and it does not skimp on getting our two monstrous leads right into the swing of things. And the fists of things. And the atomic breaths of things. Suffice to say, it’s heavy on the grandly scaled action.

But it also gives us a little taste of the set-up as to just why these gargantuan anti-heroes are facing off — and a mishmash of new and returning human faces who get to look on in shock and awe as a titanic battle for the planet gets underway. Check it out below!

Set after the events of Skull Island and King of the Monsters, the movie sees a mysterious operation lead by geologist Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård, joined by Rebecca Hall in an unnamed but important role as a fellow scientist aboard the project) to recover Kong in the present day, who has now been bonded to a mysterious young girl with the power to communicate with and seemingly even command monsters. But whatever the girl’s connection to the ginormous ape, it’s an ability that seemingly rattles Godzilla, who returns to the destructive scene to duke it out. This runs contrary to his behaviour following the end of King of the Monsters — requiring Madison and Mark Russell (the returning Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler) to step in to see if they can uncover what’s gotten into the big G.

The stage is set for the destructive, all-out culmination of a massive monster war that’s been in the making for centuries, apparently — and although you might think Godzilla’s got the advantage, this trailer goes above and beyond that Kong will be able to go toe-to-toe with the (current?) King of the Monsters.

We’ll be able to get front-row seats to it all when Godzilla vs. Kong hits theatres (and, in the U.S., simultaneously begins streaming for 31 days on HBO Max) on March 26.