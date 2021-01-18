Godzilla vs. Kong Gives Us a First-Look Tease of the Brawl We’ve Been Waiting For

Hot off the news that Godzilla vs. Kong would be arriving two months earlier than expected, we now have a first look at the monsters going mano-a-mano. “Change is nature,” the teaser informs us, but we’re certain to never change our stance on the fact that Godzilla and King Kong fighting each other is cool as hell.

It’s brief, but we’ll take it. Check it out!

Godzilla vs Kong | First Look #GodzillavsKong pic.twitter.com/TDZZJ7lFXC — Godzilla vs Kong (@GodziIIaVSKong) January 18, 2021

Adam Wingard (You’re Next, The Guest, Death Note) directs this instalment of Legendary’s MonsterVerse, which stars a bunch of humans we usually enjoy (Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobbie Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, etc.) — but sorry guys, it’s hard to care when there are MONSTERS FIGHTING ONSCREEN.

Godzilla vs. Kong hits theatres and HBO Max on March 26.