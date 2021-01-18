The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Godzilla vs. Kong Gives Us a First-Look Tease of the Brawl We’ve Been Waiting For

Cheryl Eddy

Published 23 mins ago: January 19, 2021 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:io9
Godzilla vs. Kong Gives Us a First-Look Tease of the Brawl We’ve Been Waiting For
Hell yes! (Screenshot: Legendary)

Hot off the news that Godzilla vs. Kong would be arriving two months earlier than expected, we now have a first look at the monsters going mano-a-mano. “Change is nature,” the teaser informs us, but we’re certain to never change our stance on the fact that Godzilla and King Kong fighting each other is cool as hell.

It’s brief, but we’ll take it. Check it out!

Adam Wingard (You’re Next, The Guest, Death Note) directs this instalment of Legendary’s MonsterVerse, which stars a bunch of humans we usually enjoy (Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobbie Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, etc.) — but sorry guys, it’s hard to care when there are MONSTERS FIGHTING ONSCREEN. 

Godzilla vs. Kong hits theatres and HBO Max on March 26.

Godzilla! (Image: Legendary)

Godzilla vs. Kong Is Hitting Streaming a Bit Earlier Than Expected

These big friends are ready to fight. They can’t wait.

Read more
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.