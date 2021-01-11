Gal Gadot Wants Wonder Woman 3 to Provide Diana ‘Closure’

Warner and Legendary are hashing it out over Godzilla vs. Kong’s move to HBO Max. Co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg opens up about potential Cobra Kai spinoffs. Plus, filming on The Boys’ return has begun, and what’s to come on Batwoman, American Gods, and the Spongebob Squarepants prequel. Spoilers, away!

Wonder Woman 3

Appearing as a guest on Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast, Gal Gadot stated she hopes Wonder Woman 3 provides the character with “a nice closure.”

We’ll have to wait and see. You want to see a third movie, I want to see a third movie, too, to have a nice closure.

Bad Bloom

THR reports Vera Farmiga will star in Bad Bloom, a “horror fairytale” from director Bryce McGuire about “a family living in isolation on a remote island to keep an unknown creature at bay. Their tightly-guarded reality begins to unravel when one of the children learns the monster they feared is not the monster they envisioned.”

Godzilla vs Kong

Though “negotiations over Dune are ongoing”, THR reports Legendary and Warner Bros. are nearing “an agreement” that will keep both parties out of court in light of Warner Media’s “surprise decision to put its entire 2021 slate on its HBO Max streamer on the same date that the films open in theatres.”

Cobra Kai

Co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg spoke to TV Line about the possibility of a Cobra Kai spinoff series.

Our hope is that we can really expand this whole Karate Kid universe and reinvigorate the fanbase, so that it’s a story we can continue telling. We do have an endgame for Cobra Kai, but we always compare it to our other favourite show, Breaking Bad, [and how] they’re able to keep the story going with Better Call Saul and El Camino. We spend time with Kreese’s backstory [in Season 3], but we could’ve spent more time with Kreese’s backstory. We have so many things to tell in these half-hour episodes, it ends up not being enough. We’re just having a fun time as friends getting to work in the sandbox of The Karate Kid and hope to keep it going. If you look at our careers, we’ve always had sequels. We fall in love with our characters. Every permutation of spinoff or deep-dive crosses our minds. It all has to be the right thing, and it has to be the same level of quality that Cobra Kai is. Our minds are always thinking Karate Kid, so that possibility is definitely out there.

The Boys

Filming on the third season of The Boys begins soon, according to Karl Urban’s Instagram.

Batwoman

Ryan takes on Alice for the first time in the synopsis for “Prior Criminal History,” the January 25 episode of Batwoman.

DOWNRIGHT BATTY – After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai). With Kate still missing and the city in an uprising, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are desperate to find a stand in. In a pinch, Ryan dons the suit again and comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time. Back at Crows Headquarters, Sophie and Commander Kane try to uncover who may have had a vendetta against Kate. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#202).

Charmed

The faction closes in on The Charmed Ones in the synopsis for “An Inconvenient Truth,” the January 24 episode of Charmed.

SEASON PREMIERE – The Charmed Ones’ (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) lives are in jeopardy as the faction closes in. Macy and Harry (Rupert Evans) struggle to define their relationship. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez (episode #301).

Riverdale

Betty and Jughead continue their investigation into the auteur in the synopsis for “The Peppy Murders,” the January 28 episode of Riverdale.

GAME CHANGER — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur takes a twisted turn after receiving a call from Bret (guest star Sean Depner). Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father’s death needs his help. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Hermosa (guest star Mishel Prada) come up with a plan to force Hiram (Mark Consuelos) into early retirement, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a business move. Mädchen Amick and Vanessa Morgan also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Devon Turner (#502).

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew and company continue their battle against the Aglaeca in the synopsis for “The Reunion of Lost Souls,” also airing January 27.

THE MYSTERY CONTINUES – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew continue to search for clues to battle the Aglaeca. Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis) has an unfortunate first encounter with Nick’s visiting mother. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ace (Alex Saxon) have a heart-to-heart. Riley Smith and Maddison Jaizani also star. Ed Sanchez directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden (#202).

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Spoiler TV also has details for two more episodes of Two Sentence Horror Stories, “Quota” and “Fix.”

Quota WE WORK OURSELVES TO THE BONE – The manager of a fulfillment centre for an e-commerce company tries to keep productivity during a busy holiday season up amidst a deadly virus outbreak. Sabryn Rock, Marci T. House, Dunan Ollerenshaw, Don Mike, Matty Finochio and Oliver Hua star. Lynne Stopkewich directed the episode written by Melody Cooper. (#201). Fix MY SISTER NEEDS TO TALK – A psychology student checks in on his estranged sister on the anniversary of their parents’ death and starts to suspect she is possessed by a demon. Kevin Alves, Nicole Munoz, Albert Nicholas, Robert Shoofey, Gabriela Zimmerman and Grace Chin star. Rania Attieh and Daniel Garcia directed the episode written by Kristine Huntley. (#206).

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

Paramount+ has released six-minutes of their exclusive SpongeBob prequel series online.

American Gods

Finally, Zorya invites Shadow to the Festival of Koliada in the trailer for “Serious Moonlight,” this week’s episode of American Gods.

