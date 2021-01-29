Every Major Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror Movie and TV Series Coming to Star on Disney+

Australians will soon be blessed with 600 more titles to choose from thanks to the new Disney+ Star hub. Launching on February 23, Star will bring nearly 450 new movies and 155 TV series to Disney’s streaming platform. That’s a lot of reasons to never leave the couch.

Star is Australia’s answer to Hulu. It brings across a lot of the more mature content from Disney’s sub studios, including 20th Century Studios (aka Fox). This means you can look forward to more of your favourites finally making their way to streaming.

To get a preview of some of the good stuff you can soon access, we’ve rounded up some of the best sci-fi, fantasy and horror titles coming to Star.

Helstrom

Helstrom flew under the radar when it was released last year, possibly in part to its lack of Marvel branding. But make no mistake, Helstrom is an early indicator of what Marvel can do with horror. And now we can finally check it out for ourselves on Star.

The Alien movies

Disney’s newest evil Queen will be coming to Star with all the Alien movies you could want. I’m talking Alien, Aliens, Alien3, Alien Resurrection, Alien vs. Predator, Alien vs. Predator Requiem, Alien Covenant – the works. If you haven’t indulged yourself in the Alien series before, now is the time to binge them all.

Deadpool

If there was ever a sign that Disney+ is expanding into mature content, it’s that that Deadpool is coming to the platform. Star will be home to both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 so you can settle in with your favourite R-Rated hero whenever you please.

Firefly

The gone-too-soon space western Firefly is coming to streaming so we can forever watch its tiny episode count over and over again. If you missed Firefly, now is the perfect chance to see what all the fuss is about and catch stars Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk and Morena Baccarin before they were really famous.

Kingsman

Matthew Vaughn’s hilarious action spy thriller was a refreshing addition to the genre when Kingsman: The Secret Service was released in 2015. Now you can catch up on both the first Kingsman and Kingsman: The Golden Circle on Star on Disney+ before the prequel movie The Kings Man is (eventually) released in cinemas.

The Orville

This Seth McFarlane sci-fi action comedy series debuted to rave reviews. Inspired heavily by Star Trek, The Orville follows the USS Orville on its intergalactic journey as the crew deal with the dangers of outer space and the humorous problems of everyday life.

The X-Files

Yes, all 11 seasons of The X-Files will be coming to Star so settle in for one big binge marathon. If you’ve ever missed an episode of X-Files now is the time to catch up, and when you’re done with that the movie will also be waiting for you on Star.

Logan

Like Thanos and the infinity stones, Disney+ has slowly been collecting its Marvel movies from different streamers. With the addition of Star that now adds Logan into the mix. Arguably one of Hugh Jackman’s best portrayals of the Wolverine character, Logan is a nice gritty finale for a fan-favourite character.

The Gifted

Another one to add to the lost Marvel pile, The Gifted was a short-lived two-season series about a family of mutants on the run. They join an underground group of fellow mutants to survive. If you missed this one when it first aired you can finally catch up on Disney+.

Terminator Dark Fate

The other Terminator movies may be scattered around other local streaming services, but if you’re looking for the latest in the franchise Disney+ has you covered. Terminator Dark Fate sees the return of Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger to their classic roles. Is the movie another classic? You can decide that for yourself.

The Planet of the Apes Series

Like the Alien movies, The Planet of the Apes series will soon call Star home. You can expect both the classics Planet of the Apes, Battle of the Planet of the Apes, Escape From the Planet of the Apes and the sequels Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes all in one place.

Stumptown

Adapted from the graphic novel, Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parlos, a private investigator with serious PTSD issues. Think along the lines of Jessica Jones. Stumptown didn’t have a home in Australia until now, so this is the perfect time to check it out.

The Shape of Water

The introduction of Star on Disney+ brings with it some award-winning films. Alongside the likes of Titanic and Three Billboards in Ebbing Missouri is the sci-fi romance The Shape of Water. Coming from Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water blew its competition out of … well, the water, back in 2017 with 13 Oscar nominations and a win for Best Picture. If you need a reminder of why it was great it will now be available for your streaming pleasure.

That’s just a fraction of the good stuff you can expect on Star in a few weeks. Did we miss your favourite movie or show?

Well there’s still Bob’s Burgers, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Independence Day, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Starship Troopers, The Omen, Predator, Cloak and Dagger, Prison Break, Stitchers, Sleepy Hollow, Die Hard and Alias to add to the list.

You can check it all out when Star launches on Disney+ on February 23.