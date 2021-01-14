Every Samsung Galaxy S21 Plan in Australia

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S1+ and S21 Ultra have just gone on pre-order in Australia. As usual the major telcos have gotten on board and we have all of their plans for you right here.

If you’re looking to learn from about the new Samsung flagship, we have a first look review post about the Ultra. We also wrote a big round up about the devices and their pricing here.

Samsung Galaxy s21 specs

But before we dive into the plans, here’s a quick look at all the key specs

Samsung Galaxy S21

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia) RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Life: 4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh Colours: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, Phantom White

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia) RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Life: 4,800 mAh

4,800 mAh Colours: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Violet

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display: 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 120hz

6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 120hz CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia) RAM: 12GB/16GB

12GB/16GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

128GB/256GB/512GB Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 108MP main (with a gen 2 sensor), 10MP 3x optical telephoto, 10MP 10x optical telphoto

12MP Ultra wide, 108MP main (with a gen 2 sensor), 10MP 3x optical telephoto, 10MP 10x optical telphoto Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Life: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Colours: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plans

And here are all the plans! As usual, there are a few pre-order deals going on,

Every telco is offering Galaxy Buds with their pre-orders. All Samsung S21 and S21+ pre-orders come with a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds Live.

But if you pre-order the big boi S21 Ultra you get the brand new Galaxy Buds Pro.

Woolworths Mobile is also taking things up a notch by offering $200 off every single S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra phone if you pre-order. Nice.

Note: Our interactive widgets should start working from 9am AEST on January 15. Sometimes they can take a little bit of time to populate so be sure to check back later!

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB) – 24 months

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB) – 24 months

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB) – 24 months

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 24 months

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB) – 24 months

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB) – 24 months

Optus

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB) – 24 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB) – 36 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB) – 24 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB) – 36 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB) – 24 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB) – 36 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 24 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 36 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB) – 24 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB) – 36 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB) – 24 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB) – 36 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (512GB) – 24 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (512GB) – 36 months

Vodafone

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB) – 24 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB) – 36 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB) – 24 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB) – 36 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB) – 24 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB) – 36 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 24 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 36 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB) – 24 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB) – 36 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB) – 24 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB) – 36 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (512GB) – 24 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (512GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB) – 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (512GB) – 24 months