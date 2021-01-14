Every Samsung Galaxy S21 Plan in Australia

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S1+ and S21 Ultra have just gone on pre-order in Australia. As usual the major telcos have gotten on board and we have all of their plans for you right here.
If you’re looking to learn from about the new Samsung flagship, we have a first look review post about the Ultra. We also wrote a big round up about the devices and their pricing here.
Samsung Galaxy s21 specs
But before we dive into the plans, here’s a quick look at all the key specs
Samsung Galaxy S21
- Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
- CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB/256GB
- Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- Battery Life: 4,000 mAh
- Colours: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, Phantom White
Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
- CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB/256GB
- Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- Battery Life: 4,800 mAh
- Colours: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Violet
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Display: 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 120hz
- CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)
- RAM: 12GB/16GB
- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB
- Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 108MP main (with a gen 2 sensor), 10MP 3x optical telephoto, 10MP 10x optical telphoto
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- Battery Life: 5,000 mAh
- Colours: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plans
And here are all the plans! As usual, there are a few pre-order deals going on,
Every telco is offering Galaxy Buds with their pre-orders. All Samsung S21 and S21+ pre-orders come with a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds Live.
But if you pre-order the big boi S21 Ultra you get the brand new Galaxy Buds Pro.
Woolworths Mobile is also taking things up a notch by offering $200 off every single S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra phone if you pre-order. Nice.
