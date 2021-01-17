The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Ethan Hawke Is Going to Be Playing the Villain In Disney’s Moon Knight Series

Julie Muncy

Published 8 hours ago: January 18, 2021 at 2:45 am -
Filed to:io9
Ethan Hawke Is Going to Be Playing the Villain In Disney’s Moon Knight Series
Ethan Hawke in 2020. (Photo: Arturo Holmes, Getty Images)

Well, the list of distinguished actors attached to this project has just gone up by one.

As shared by the Hollywood Reporter, Ethan Hawke, from, uh, a lot of amazing things, has been chosen to play the main villain in Disney Plus’s upcoming Moon Knight series. The series, about which little is known other than the (mostly confirmed) rumour that Oscar Isaac is playing the starring role, is an adaptation of the Marvel comic of the same name, featuring the eponymous anti-hero.

Who does that mean Ethan Hawke is playing, exactly? Unknown, though the big Moon Knight-exclusive baddie is normally a treasure seeker named Bushman. Though, considering how eclectic the character’s history is, it really is hard to say.

For Moon Knight, coming from Marvel Studios. (Image: Marvel Studios)

Marvel’s Moon Knight Series Has Two New Directors

Oscar Isaac is (tentatively) attached to star in Disney’s upcoming Moon Knight series. Now, the project has added two additional directors to its lineup. A TV show usually needs more than one, you know.

Read more

This will be Ethan Hawke’s first superhero-adjacent role, and while it’s not exactly Boyhood, he’ll likely bring a lot of humanity and gravitas to the role.

Moon Knight is expected to begin shooting in March, in Budapest.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.