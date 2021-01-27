Enjoy These Tiny Peeks at The Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, and Actual Mortal Kombat Footage

HBO Max has just served up a tasty video assortment platter of new looks at the Warner Bros. movies that will be debuting this year on the streaming service, and you’ll want to have a taste. Besides amuse-bouches from The Suicide Squad and Space Jam sequels, it contains some rather succulent footage from the Mortal Kombat reboot. Just don’t eat The Matrix 4 logo — it’s only the garnish.

Given that the video is also chockful of footage of movies you possibly don’t care about, but in terms of upcoming genre goodness here’s the new stuff to watch out for:

• Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) demonstrating his ice-making powers,

• A concerned Lebron James and Bugs Bunny together on the baseball court, with Lebron curiously seeming as CG-animated as Bugs,

• Patrick Wislon on a phone for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,

• The Suicide Squad’s Peacemaker (John Cena) philosophizing with Bloodsport (Idris Elba),

• The completely, mind-blowingly awesome logo for the next Matrix film right at the end, assuming you are super-into both The Matrix and movie logos.

While it would have been nice to get a little Matrix 4 footage in there — it has been shooting for quite a while, and you don’t need cutting-edge CG animation to film Keanu Reeves in sunglasses and a black leather trenchcoat for five seconds — everything is looking pretty sharp! And, given these movies are releasing simultaneously on Max, they’re the closest things we have to sure bets when it comes to movie releases this year…for now.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.